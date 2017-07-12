Blac Chyna's War with Her Ex-Lover: Lawyers Are 'Actively & Aggressively Pursuing Action' After Invasive Videos

Blac Chyna has zero tolerance when it comes to cyberbullying.

The reality star’s legal team is firing back against her former lover, Ferrari, who is allegedly in possession of intimate photos of Chyna, 29, and attempting to distribute them unlawfully.

“We’re actively and aggressively pursuing action against Ferrari,” Chyna’s attorney Walter Mosely exclusively tells PEOPLE. “He’s been publishing video of Chyna sleeping. We’re taking it very seriously.”

“He’s someone she dated for a little bit months ago, and he’s trying to extend his 15 minutes of fame,” he adds. “He’s a wannabe rapper and making light of a very serious situation. We’ve asked him to stop communicating with her.”

“Right now she’s just concentrating on raising her kids and building her business,” he continues. “She’s not looking for love or seeing anyone seriously.”

Chyna’s (née Angela White) attorney Lisa Bloom also sent Ferrari a letter on July 7. “We have become aware that you may have photos of Ms. White unclothed or partially unclothed. We have also become aware that you may be trying to sell those photos or may try and post those photos on social media,” a portion of the letter reads.

“Posting explicit photos of Ms. White on any social media or distributing those photos by any means has both civil and criminal implications for you,” the letter continues.

“This letter is notice to you that you do not have permission to post online or distribute by any means any sexually explicit photos of Ms. White or her intimate body parts,” the letter states. “We will not hesitate to seek all civil and criminal remedies against you if you post or distribute such photos in any manner to any person.”

Last week, Chyna and Bloom announced their intention to secure restraining orders against her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian after his explosive social media rampage, which escalated after Chyna sent him an intimate video of her in bed with a man. Kardashian took to Instagram and Twitter to repeatedly post graphic and expletive-ridden content about his ex, in which he accused her of drug use, alcohol abuse and infidelity, sharing three nude photos of her before his Instagram page was shut down.

On Monday, Chyna appeared at the Los Angeles Superior Court with her legal team, where the reality star was granted temporary restraining orders against Kardashian, which included barring him from posting about her on social media and sharing photos of their daughter, Dream, or her eldest child King Cairo.

“I am in fear of this angry, volatile, vindictive man, who has physically attacked me and tried to humiliate me so publicly,” the model and actress said in court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Monday. “I am embarrassed by his posts. I ask for orders of protection so that I can live my life in peace and free of fear of him.”

In an interview with ABC News that aired partly on Good Morning America on Monday, Chyna said she was “devastated” by Kardashian’s actions.

“How could somebody post these pictures of me?” she said. “This is a person that I trusted. I just felt betrayed.”

“He doesn’t respect me,” she added. “So if you can’t respect me, you have to respect the law.”

Though Kardashian, 30, has been mum since the tweet spree, a source close to Kardashian’s famous family told PEOPLE last week that the reality stars are “deeply disappointed and frustrated with Rob.”

“He’s made a difficult situation even worse,” said the source. “At this stage, the primary concern is protecting Dream from all this nastiness.”