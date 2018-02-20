Blac Chyna's Ex-Boyfriend Mechie Denies Leaking Sex Tape

Blac Chyna‘s ex-boyfriend Mechie claims he’s the other person in a sex tape of the star that was leaked this week — though he insists he didn’t release the video himself.

A rep for Mechie, whom Chyna dated last summer, told TMZ that the explicit video showing Chyna, 29, engaging in oral sex with an unidentified man was shot in July. Mechie reportedly claims he was the one who recorded the video, but that it was captured on Chyna’s phone.

Mechie also insists he never had his own copy of the video and has no idea how it was leaked, according to the outlet.

Blac Chyna and Mechie

The video began circulating on Twitter on Monday morning. Hours later, Chyna’s lawyer Lisa Bloom jumped to her defense.

“Revenge porn — posting explicit images without the consent of everyone in those images — is a crime, a civil wrong, and a form of domestic abuse,” she tweeted. “It’s also a way to try to slut shame women for being sexual. Girls have killed themselves over revenge porn. It’s not a joke.”

“Whether a woman knows she’s being recorded is not the issue,” she continued. “Whether she consented to posting is. Our bodies, our choice, each and every time.”

Chyna’s rep Walter Mosley told PEOPLE that the star, who shares a 15-month-old daughter with her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, is trying to stay positive.

“It’s tough, she’s upset,” he said. “This is some sick man, I’m sure, who thought this would be funny or cool. It’s going to take a while to get to the bottom of it. She’s trying to be in good spirits. She’s focused on running the business. But we’re tired of it.”

“There’s not enough information right now to even know what happened,” he explained. “An anonymous source posted a tape — could be from an ex-boyfriend, or stolen, someone texting it to someone else. It’s upsetting and troubling.”

“This is a job for the police,” he continued. “Years ago, this would have been a big deal. But now it’s not really something new, especially since her ex [Kardashian] just posted something similar a few months ago. But it’s still unfortunate.”

The mother of two sued Kardashian on the grounds of revenge porn last year after he posted numerous nude photos of her on social media in July. In his response, Kardashian, 30, denied all of the allegations.