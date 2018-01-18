Blac Chyna Congratulates Kim Kardashian on New Baby Girl, Says She Deserves 'Blessings'

Blac Chyna may be embroiled in legal drama with the Kardashian family, but when a baby is born, it’s still “a blessing.”

The 29-year-old — who shares a baby girl of her own, daughter Dream, with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian — offered her congratulations to Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, who welcomed their third child, a baby girl via surrogate, on Monday.

“It’s always a blessing,” Chyna told The Blast on Wednesday while running errands in Los Angeles. “They deserve blessings.”

Chyna is suing ex Rob, 30, Kim, 37, and their mother Kris Jenner, 62, claiming in October that she has suffered “significant damages” since Rob’s social media rampage July 5, when he shared graphic and expletive-ridden content about her — including three naked photos — while accusing her of drug/alcohol abuse and infidelity.

She alleges that the nude photo scandal — along with influence from the Kardashian family — are what got Rob & Chyna, the former couple’s E! reality show, axed before a season 2.

In December, attorneys for Kris, Kim and Rob filed a “demurrer” challenging the basis of Chyna’s lawsuit against them and asking a judge to dismiss her case, alleging Chyna herself prevented the show from filming after obtaining a domestic violence restraining order against Rob in July. The order prevented Rob from contacting Chyna “either directly or indirectly, in any way” and required him to stay away from her, her home and place of work.

Rob has also denied the physical and verbal assault claims brought against him by his ex. In a statement to PEOPLE in response, Chyna’s attorney Lisa Bloom said her team is “confident that we will prevail on this motion and at trial.”

A court date in Los Angeles was previously set for Thursday to present the Kardashians’ case for having the lawsuit dropped.