Blac Chyna Claims Loss of Income Over Life of Kylie, Alleges Show Interfered with Rob & Chyna

Blac Chyna‘s ongoing legal drama with ex Rob Kardashian‘s family continues its journey through the court system.

In court documents filed April 30 in Los Angeles obtained by The Blast, Chyna, 29, defends her complaint against the Kardashian-Jenner family that alleges she’s owed money from Kylie Jenner‘s Life of Kylie, an eight-episode E! docu-series that premiered in August 2017.

In December, attorneys for Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West and Rob filed a “demurrer” challenging the basis of Chyna’s lawsuit against them and asking a judge to dismiss her case. In the filings, attorneys alleging Chyna herself prevented the show from filming after obtaining a domestic violence restraining order against Rob in July. The order prevented Rob from contacting Chyna “either directly or indirectly, in any way” and required him to stay away from her, her home and place of work. The April 30 filing by Chyna asserts that any evidentiary determination is premature and that she has pleaded sufficient facts to move the case forward.

The latest filing is part of a larger suit that Chyna filed against Rob and the family in October in which she argued that she suffered “significant damages” after her ex’s social media rampage July 5, when he shared graphic and expletive-ridden content about her — including three naked photos — while accusing her of drug/alcohol abuse and infidelity. Chyna alleges that the nude photo scandal — along with influence from the Kardashian family — are what got Rob & Chyna axed.

Chyna claims that Life of Kylie replaced the second season of Rob & Chyna, her reality show with Rob, 30, that was initially renewed but later halted. Chyna specifically alleges that it was only after Rob, Kylie and his family “intentionally interfered so as to kill season two of Rob & Chyna that Life of Kylie was created.”

As such, Chyna alleges that the money Kylie, 19, earned for Life of Kylie was acquired through “unlawful means” that interfered with Chyna’s contract for a second season of Rob & Chyna.

Chyna’s legal team has argued that the family had already interfered with plans for a season 2 of Rob & Chyna before the restraining order was issued and that filming for the season could have been completed beforehand.

Rob has denied the physical and verbal assault claims brought against him by his ex. The former couple share a 17-month-old daughter, Dream Kardashian.

Life of Kylie ran for eight episodes starting in August 2017; Rob & Chyna season 1 consisted of seven episodes and aired from September-December 2016, when E!announced the renewal.