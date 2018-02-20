Blac Chyna Enjoys Girls' Night with Amber Rose & Daughter Dream Kardashian After Leaked Sex Tape

Blac Chyna tried to put her worries behind her with a night of karaoke after a sex tape featuring her was leaked.

The former fiancée of Rob Kardashian enjoyed a girls’ night with close friend Amber Rose and 15-month-old daughter Dream Kardashian on Monday evening as seen on Rose’s Instagram Story.

Rose, 34, shared footage of Chyna dressed in an animal print onesie dancing to Fountains of Wayne’s 2003 single “Stacy’s Mom” playing in the background.

“Dreamy’s mom has got it going on,” Rose said and captioned the clip with the popular lyric, also showing Dream who was smiling and dancing in an all-white ensemble and color coordinated bows in her hair.

Blac Chyna

On Monday, footage of Chyna’s leaked sex tape was trending on social media. Video showing Chyna — born Angela Renée White — engaging in oral sex with an unidentified man was posted by an anonymous Twitter user. The man in the video is not seen, only heard, but Chyna’s face is visible.

Chyna’s rep, Walter Mosley, told PEOPLE exclusively that the video was “just another attack against a woman.”

“There’s not enough information right now to even know what happened,” he said. “An anonymous source posted a tape — could be from an ex-boyfriend, or stolen, someone texting it to someone else. It’s upsetting and troubling. After that Rob thing, she’s become a big target. It’s a sad time.”

Dream Kardashian Amber Rose/Instagram

Adding, “It’s tough, she’s upset. This is some sick man, I’m sure, who thought this would be funny or cool. It’s going to take a while to get to the bottom of it. She’s trying to be in good spirits. She’s focused on running the business. But we’re tired of it.”

Chyna’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, also addressed the leaked sex tape on Twitter Monday, though she did not mention her client’s name.

“Revenge porn — posting explicit images without the consent of everyone in those images — is a crime, a civil wrong, and a form of domestic abuse,” Bloom tweeted. “It’s also a way to try to slut-shame women for being sexual. Girls have killed themselves over revenge porn. It’s not a joke.”

Last year, Chyna, who is also mom to 5-year-old son King Cairo, sued her ex Rob on the grounds of revenge porn after he posted numerous nude photos of her on social media in July.