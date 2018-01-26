Bindi Irwin Gushes Over Her ‘Wonderful’ Boyfriend Chandler Powell: ‘I’m So Lucky’

Bindi Irwin can’t stop smiling when she talks about how “wonderful” her boyfriend Chandler Powell is.

During a visit to the Today show Friday, the 19-year-old couldn’t help but gush over Powell — and her 14-year-old brother Robert Irwin and mother Terri Irwin weren’t shy about praising him, either.

Remarking that Bindi is all grown up now, host Hoda Kotb brought the Dancing With the Stars champion’s boyfriend, and Bindi enthusiastically revealed that Powell was in the audience supporting her.

Bindi said the pair met while Powell was on a vacation from America. After giving him a tour at the Australia Zoo, Bindi said, “I just fell in love with this wonderful American guy.”

“I’m so lucky,” she continued. “So now he’s got his car key and we’ve abducted him in Australia and it’s been so much fun.”

Her 14-year-old brother quickly cut in to add that having Powell around has been great. “He’s amazing. He’s in like feeding the crocodiles and everything,” Robert added.

And even Bindi’s mother wasn’t shy about singing Powell’s praises.

“He’s lovely,” she admitted. “He really is a good guy and he fits in really well.”

Bindi had previously revealed to Australian Women’s Weekly that she met Powell — whom she calls the love of her life — four years ago. The pair met at her native Australia Zoo in Queensland, which is the same place her late father Steve Irwin fell in love with her mother.

“It’s funny how that works,” Bindi said, adding that her beloved dad “would’ve loved” Powell.

“I’m lucky I have found the one, the person I want to spend all my time with,” Bindi shared. “Mum and Robert and I have talked about that a lot. We all think dad would have loved Chandler.”

Powell, who was born and raised in Seffner, Florida, was on vacation with his parents when he met Bindi and said that the pair bonded instantly.

Though they did not exchange phone numbers, Powell later wrote a letter to Terri, asking if he could keep in touch with Bindi. After exchanging letters for months, they met up again in the U.S., and made their public debut as a couple in September 2015.

These are the moments you wish that you could just press 'pause' and hold onto forever. These hugs mean everything to me. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jx0WOEnQKO — Chandler Powell (@chandlerpowell9) October 4, 2017

As their relationship gets more serious, the couple admitted that they are often asked when they would tie the knot.

“For us, we are happy just being together and enjoying the adventure. Why rush that next part of our lives as well?” Bindi said “If you are having fun and enjoying your lives, you don’t have to rush. We’re still young.”