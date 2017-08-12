Bindi Irwin Celebrates International Diamond Day with a Ring Pop — on That Finger!

Bindi Irwin is celebrating International Diamond Day in the sweetest way possible.

The daughter of the late Steve Irwin shared a photo of herself and boyfriend Chandler Powell on Friday, both of them smiling at the camera and wearing ring pops!

“When diamonds are out of your budget… buy ring pops instead!” she captioned the photo. “Just found out that it is #InternationalDiamondDay! 💎❤️💍😘 @chandlerpowell.” In the photo, Powell wears his ring on his index finger while Irwin sports hers on the left ring finger.

Irwin and Powell celebrated her 19th birthday in late July, with Powell writing a heartfelt post on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday for tomorrow to the kindest, strongest, most beautiful soul I have ever met,” he captioned the image of the adorable couple. “We have been together for years now and loving you will always be the greatest blessing.”

“Every day I aspire to be more like you in the way you work tirelessly for what you believe in and the people you love most, all while carrying the most gorgeous smile,” he added. “After all the adventures we have experienced together, I can only imagine what the years to come will hold. You make me smile bigger than I ever knew was possible and give me the most amazing memories that I will carry with me forever. I love you. Happy birthday sweetheart.”

The two first met in November 2013 while he was visiting the Australia Zoo. The pair have been dating long-distance ever since and regularly travel to visit one another, including a trip for Valentine’s Day.

“This picture captures my forever Valentine @chandlerpowell, in gorgeous #Australia. These really are the pictures of true happiness,” Irwin wrote about her beau. “I am blessed to be surrounded with the people that I love with all my heart. The power of love is undeniable and the glue that holds us all together. To have real balance in life, we must find the light in every day. So here’s to love, to hope, to peace and kindness.”