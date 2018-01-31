Bindi Irwin’s Boyfriend Moves to Australia! 'He’s Up for the Challenge'

The Irwin family has always called the Australia Zoo home, and now the famous 100-acre property has a new resident: Bindi’s boyfriend Chandler Powell.

The 21-year-old wake boarder from Florida first met Bindi in 2013 during a trip with his family to the zoo, and the duo been together ever since.

“I’m so lucky that I’ve met someone who is excited and up for the challenge of our wonderful busy life,” she says of Powell in this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on stands Friday. “He is just amazing.”

“Since he relocated, “We’re having a great time throwing Chandler into everything,” says Bindi. “In the afternoon Robert has been taking him out to feed the freshwater crocodiles and the gators.”

Bindi adds that she and her boyfriend share many of the same passions.

“Chandler loves conservation and wildlife and travel,” she says. “And he really does have this strength, which I’m thankful for because you have to be strong to jump on crocodiles!”

Despite reports that engagement is just around the corner, the Animal Planet star insists that’s not the case.

“At the moment we’re just enjoying where we’re at,” she says. “We’re having a great time together on these wonderful adventures and we’ll see what happens next!”