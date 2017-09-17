Billy Eichner Jokes He 'Went to Med School for 7 Years' to Prep for Playing a Doctor

Billy Eichner put down the microphone and picked up a stethoscope for his role on Friends from College – but what other prep work did the comedian do for his turn as a doctor?

“I went to med school for seven years,” jokes Eichner to PEOPLE Now of portraying Dr. Felix Forzenheim on the red carpet at the 2017 Emmy Awards. “No, I don’t know I just guessed!”

Eichner – whose series Billy on the Street is nominated for outstanding variety sketch series on Sunday – opens up about juggling his show, the Netflix series and a new turn on American Horror Story, as well.

“I’m surprised, I’m grateful, I’m working very hard,” shares Eichner. He adds, “A lot of fun things are happening.”

Dozens of A-listers have descended on Hollywood for TV’s biggest night, the 2017 Emmy Awards. Some of the biggest shows will be battling it out for the night’s top awards, including The Crown, Better Call Saul, The Handmaid’s Tale, House of Cards, Stranger Things, This Is Us and Westworld for outstanding drama series and Atlanta, black-ish, Master of None, Modern Family, Silicon Valley, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Veep for outstanding comedy series.

Other big awards to watch include outstanding limited series (which pits Big Little Lies, The Night Of, Feud: Bette and Joan, Genius and Fargo against one another) and the major acting categories like outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie and lead actor in a drama series.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are airing live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET.