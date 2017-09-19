Billy Bush and Wife Sydney Davis Separating After Nearly 20 Years of Marriage

Billy Bush and his wife Sydney Davis are separating after nearly 20 years of marriage.

“After almost 20 years of marriage, they have separated for the moment to evaluate their life together,” Bush’s rep said in a statement to PEOPLE. “They love each other and their children deeply and are committed to a bright future.”

Bush’s lawyer Marshall Grossman, also told PEOPLE in a statement: “I can confirm they are now separated and on a short-term break.”

GRADUATION!! Congrats Lillie B and thanks to the lunch packer, carpool driver, band-aid applyer…mom❤️ A post shared by William Bush (@billybush) on Jun 8, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

The former Today show anchor and Davis married in April 1998 and share three daughters together: Josie, 18, Mary, 16, and Lillie, 12.

Their split comes nearly a year after Bush, 45, parted ways with the Today show in the wake of his controversial and leaked 2005 conversation with Donald Trump, which came to light in a Washington Post article published in October 2016.

Trump made lewd comments about groping and trying to have sex with women during a 2005 conversation with Bush, who worked for Access Hollywoods at the time, that was caught on a hot microphone. The exchange took place as Trump and Bush were on board on an Access Hollywood bus, arriving on the set of Days of Our Lives to tape a segment about a cameo Trump was filming for the soap opera at the time.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year, Bush said watching the video left him “totally and completely gutted.”

“Looking back upon what was said on that bus, I wish I had changed the topic,” he admitted. “[Trump] liked TV and competition. I could’ve said, ‘Can you believe the ratings on whatever?’ But I didn’t have the strength of character to do it.”

Page Six first reported the news.

—With CHRISTINA DUGAN