Billy Bush Is 'Trying to Get Back on TV' — Watch Him Sing About It in His Grease-Inspired Post!

Billy Bush is ready to return to TV!

The former Today show host posted a video to Instagram on Tuesday of himself getting a haircut — and showcasing his vocal chords.

Inspired by the tunes of Grease‘s “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee,” Bush sang about his hope to get back to working on television.

“Look at me, I’m Billy B., trying to get back on TV,” he sings in the social media video while his hairstylist snips away at his brown locks.

“My hair’s long and flat, and it makes me look fat, and I can’t be,” Bush, 45, sings as he rolls his eyes upward. “I’m Billy B.”

“Time for a haircut with my beloved @tommy_cyr,” he captioned the home video of himself and hairstylist Tommy Cyr.

This past October, Bush parted ways with the Today show in the wake of the Oct. 7 leak of a 2005 tape in which then-Access Hollywood host Bush and Donald Trump can be heard making lewd and graphic comments about Nancy O’Dell and Arianne Zucker while filming a segment for the entertainment program.

The same day the tape was released, Bush issued a public apology: “Obviously I’m embarrassed and ashamed,” he said. “It’s no excuse, but this happened eleven years ago — I was younger, less mature, and acted foolishly in playing along. I’m very sorry.”

Two days later, he was suspended indefinitely from NBC talk show pending review. Bush faced serious backlash for the incident, and one insider previously told PEOPLE the prevailing attitude at Today was that they wanted Bush out.

Bush garnered some big-name supporters amid the controversy, including his former Access Hollywood co-host Kit Hoover, who got emotional on air defending her friend a few days after the leak.

“Those tapes were a decade ago and it was seven minutes of someone’s life, and all I can tell you is what I know and the person that I sat next to for the last six years, and that person for me is a totally different person,” said Hoover, adding, “The Billy that I know and a lot of people would say has the biggest heart of anybody and he is a good person.”