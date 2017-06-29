Billy Bush Is 'Very Proud' of His Eldest Daughter as She Celebrates 29 Months of Sobriety

Billy Bush is one proud papa.

The former Today show co-host publicly praised his eldest child, Josie, on Instagram Tuesday as she celebrated 29 months of sobriety.

“29 months sober,” Josie, 18, captioned a selfie on the social media app.

And Billy, 45, didn’t pass up the opportunity to congratulate his daughter on the personal milestone.

“It’s the hero’s journey my love,” he commented on the photo. “Very proud of you and that awesome fact.”

Josie’s mother, Sydney Bush — who also shares daughters Mary, 16, and Lillie, 12, with Billy — also left some words of affirmation for her oldest: “Beyond proud.”

Last summer, Billy and his wife got matching cross tattoos for Josie’s 18th birthday. “This is the most painful process in the world,” he told the Today show of getting the permanent ink on his wrist.

But months later, Billy faced an even more painful — and public — hardship that left him feeling “totally and completely gutted.”

In May, Billy opened up about his second daughter Mary’s reaction to his leaked Access Hollywood tape on ABC’s Good Morning America.

In his first televised interview since the tape was leaked back in October, he told ABC News’ Robin Roberts the 2005 conversation — in which listeners hear Donald Trump tell Bush, “And when you’re a star they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the p—y. You can do anything,” while onboard an Access Hollywood bus — brought his 16-year-old daughter to tears.

“She was really upset, and I said, ‘Mary, it’s, it’s, going to be OK. You know, don’t worry,’ ” Bush, who was fired from Today several days after the tape’s release said. “And she said, ‘No. Why were you laughing at the things that he was saying on that bus? Why were you playing along with it, Dad? It wasn’t funny.’ ”

“I said, ‘Mary, I am sorry. And there is no good answer for that,’ ” Bush said.