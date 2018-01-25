Billy Bush on His 19-Year-Old Daughter’s Sobriety: 'I’m Blown Away by Her Strength of Character'

Billy Bush is one proud pop.

The former Today show host is opening up about his 19-year-old daughter Josie, who will celebrate three years of sobriety Friday.

“It’s a hero’s journey,” says Bush, 46, in this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on stands Friday. “I watch her and I’m blown away by the strength of character she has.”

Initially, Bush, who is also dad of 13-year-old Lillie and 17-year-old Mary with wife Sydney, says he was hard on himself about Josie’s struggle.

“Part of me was beating myself up, like, ‘How did I miss this?’” he says. “But forget about that — we had someone to take care of and someone to help find her way. Still, I cannot give credit to myself. It’s all Josie. She’s found an amazing sober community. I like watching them without drugs or alcohol. They do fun things together.”

And the former Access Hollywood host says he’s reveling in watching his three daughters grow into healthy, happy young women.

“It’s incredible,” says Bush. “They’re starting to take off. The journey was great, but seeing them where they are and making awesome decisions and taking care of their lives is fascinating. It’s awesome.”