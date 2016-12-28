Billie Lourd's Scream Queens Costars Send Support After Her Mother Carrie Fisher's Death

Billie Lourd, the only child of Carrie Fisher, is receiving support from her Scream Queens costars during this difficult time.
Lea Michele expressed her condolences on Twitter and Instagram following news of Fisher’s death on Tuesday morning.
“Holding my dear friend billie, and her sweet mommy Carrie in my heart right now,” Michele captioned a photo of Lourd, 24, and her late mother. “I love you Billie,” the former Glee star tweeted.
Jamie Lee Curtis also took to social media to send Lourd a heartfelt message. “My mother’s heart goes out to this exquisitely talented young woman. Her mother’s spirit and talent lives on in her and I’m sure all of Carrie’s fans and friends will give her space and privacy,” Curtis said.
Recurring star John Stamos recalled memories of Lourd lovingly talking about her famous mom. “Oh how you loved telling stories about your mom -and I loved hearing them. I loved watching your face light up. You were so proud of her and she of you. She will live through you forever and we’re all lucky for that. Love you Billie,” the Fuller House star said.
Former Scream Queens cast member Ariana Grande shared a candid throwback photo from the set along with the caption, “I love you so very much @praisethelourd. my heart is with you & your family.”
Abigail Breslin, Glen Powell, Niecy Nash and Taylor Lautner also kept Lourd in their thoughts and prayers.
Fisher, 60, suffered a massive heart attack aboard an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday when she went into cardiac arrest. She died Tuesday morning at UCLA Medical Center.
Family spokesman Simon Halls released a statement to PEOPLE on behalf of Fisher’s daughter: “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” reads the statement.
“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly,” said Lourd. “Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”