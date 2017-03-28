Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner Celebrate Spring Bloom in a Poppy Field

Bring on the flowers!

Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner took a trip on Monday to the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, enjoying the fields of poppies that a surprising amount of rain has brought to the state.

Lourd, 24, and Lautner, 25, both looked happy among the spring blooms in a picture she posted on Instagram, with the actress holding a poppy to her Scream Queens costar’s face while her hair blew in the wind.

“#itspoppyingoff in tha #selfields,” the actress wrote.

FROM COINAGE: The Most Expensive TV Shows of All Time

The actress has frequently posted photos of the couple on her Instagram page — either in an elevator, wearing onesies or while on vacation poolside.

Lautner stood by Lourd’s side following the sudden deaths of her mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds in December.

🙌🏽🕺🏻🙌🏽Happy birthday to my #spaPa #massagefaj #serenequeen @brucebozzi 🎉 I love you passionately ❤#nothingsaysfamilylikeacouplesmassage A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Mar 24, 2017 at 11:33am PDT

On Saturday, a public memorial was held for the two stars at Forest Lawn cemetery in Los Angeles, but Lourd did not attend because it was “too soon,” according to a family source.

Lourd did spend the day at a spa with her stepdad, Bruce Bozzi, for his birthday.

“Happy birthday to my #spaPa,” Lourd wrote on Instagram. “@brucebozzi I love you passionately #nothingsaysfamilylike acouplesmassage.”