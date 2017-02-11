Billie Lourd Wishes Boyfriend Taylor Lautner a ‘Happy Birfday’ on Instagram: See Their Matching Onesies

Taylor Lautner‘s been a strong source of support for Billie Lourd since she lost both her mother and grandmother in the space of a few days in December, and, on Saturday, the Scream Queens star celebrated her boyfriend’s birthday with a sweet post on her Instagram account.

“Happy birfday to my #numberonesie,” Lourd captioned a cute photo of the couple wearing matching sheep onesies.

Last month, the actress, 24, publicly thanked her close friends — and Lautner, 25 — for their support while she mourns the loss of her mother, Carrie Fisher, and her grandmother Debbie Reynolds. Fisher died at age 60 on Dec. 27 days after suffering cardiac arrest aboard a flight from London and Reynolds died the following day at age 84 from an intracerebral hemorrhage.

💙👨‍👧💙 happy birfday to my #numberonesie A photo posted by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Feb 11, 2017 at 11:46am PST

“This group of onesie clad supremely supportive humans (and many others #notpicturedbutinthepicture) are the kings and queens of my world #gratefulfortheirgreatness #friendsfindingthefunny,” Lourd wrote on her Instagram account on Jan. 25.

In mid-January, the couple took a well-deserved vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they lounged by the pool and soaked up some sun. “Billie is enjoying her vacation,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “She has been very happy. You can tell she is having a good time. Taylor is taking great care of her. They seem very happy together.”

Lourd and Lautner have been linked together since their costar Keke Palmer shared a video of them kissing at the Scream Queens wrap party in early December.