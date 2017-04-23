Bill O’Reilly Is Back with a New ‘No Spin News’ Podcast Episode Debuting Monday

Bill O’Reilly returns on Monday with a new episode of his “No Spin News” podcast less than a week after leaving Fox News amid sexual harassment accusations, according to his website.

At the top of BillOReilly.com’s homepage, a banner with a photo of the host reads, “Monday. The No Spin News Returns.”

The podcast, which has run for years, is available to premium members and will be the second time O’Reilly has publicly spoken since parting with Fox after 20 years at the network — the first being a statement he released after the news broke.

“Over the past 20 years at Fox News, I have been extremely proud to launch and lead one of the most successful news programs in history, which has consistently informed and entertained millions of Americans and significantly contributed to building Fox into the dominant news network in television,” he said at the time.

O’Reilly continued: “It is tremendously disheartening that we part ways due to completely unfounded claims. But that is the unfortunate reality many of us in the public eye must live with today. I will always look back on my time at Fox with great pride in the unprecedented success we achieved and with my deepest gratitude to all my dedicated viewers. I wish only the best for Fox News Channel.”

Just hours after the news broke, O’Reilly’s name was scrubbed from his former show in the 8 p.m. time slot. Substitute host Dana Perino presided over The Factor.

In April, The New York Times reported that five women were paid a collective $13 million by O’Reilly and Fox News for agreeing not to file lawsuits or speak publicly about allegations that he harassed them. The settlements — involving women who have either worked with O’Reilly or appeared on his show — took place sporadically between 2002 and 2016.

Addressing the allegations, O’Reilly posted a statement to his website on April 1, emphasizing that his position has made him “vulnerable to lawsuits,” despite the fact that “no one has ever filed a complaint,” about him with the Human Resources Department.

“The worst part of my job is being a target for those who would harm me and my employer, the Fox News Channel,” he wrote. “Those of us in the arena are constantly at risk, as are our families and children. My primary efforts will continue to be to put forth an honest TV program and to protect those close to me.”

O’Reilly’s exit comes nearly a year after former Fox News Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes quit amid Gretchen Carlson‘s sexual harassment lawsuit against him.