Bill O'Reilly Says He Never Met Jon Hamm After the Actor Claims He Ran into Him and Trump at SNL Afterparty

Bill O’Reilly said he’s never crossed paths with Jon Hamm — but he’d be happy to get lunch on him.

In a recent New York Times profile piece on Hamm, the actor claimed he ran into Donald Trump and O’Reilly during a Saturday Night Live afterparty during the presidential campaign.

“He was with Bill O’Reilly,” the Mad Men star said. “They’re both tall dudes. And I’m a tall dude. And they both do that tall-dude thing, which is try to intimidate you. And it doesn’t work on me. I’m like, ‘I’m as alpha as you. Let’s go. You’re not going to chest-bump me.’ It was a very weird night. It was the shortest I’ve ever stayed at an SNL afterparty.”

The former Fox News figurehead shared his side of the story on Twitter Monday morning, claiming he has never met Hamm.

Actor Jon Hamm is quoted as saying he encountered me at a party & fled. I have never met Mr. Hamm but happy to do so. I'll buy lunch, Jon. — Bill O'Reilly (@billoreilly) September 18, 2017

“Actor Jon Hamm is quoted as saying he encountered me at a party & fled,” O’Reilly wrote. “I have never met Mr. Hamm but happy to do so. I’ll buy lunch, Jon.”

The president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., also commented on the story via Twitter.

“Pro tip: If you have to tell others you’re an alpha… you’re not,” he said.

Pro tip: If you have to tell others you're an alpha… you're not. https://t.co/OwI6WYafwj — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 15, 2017

Home Again star and former SNL cast member Jon Rudnitsky recently opened up to PEOPLE Now about how Trump fared as a guest host.

“He had trouble with the sketches, and if a sketch wasn’t complimentary about him — mainly physically — he wasn’t into it,” said Rudnitsky, 27. “He’d go, ‘It’s cute, but no — next.’ ”

“He was just onto the next if it wasn’t about how great he was,” he continued. “I’m totally serious. I mean, there were some really funny sketches that he just didn’t get. His sense of humor is definitely skewed.”

Rudnitsky also revealed that Trump tried to improvise during the episode — a big no-no during the live show.

“On set, he would be like, ‘I’m going to riff — I’m just going to riff here,’ ” Rudnitsky said. “By the way, nobody riffs on SNL. Not Will Ferrell, not anybody in the history of SNL has ever riffed. There are cue cards there for a reason, it’s live. And he went off on the show, and you can kind of tell when he’s trying to do a thing. You’re like, ‘Eh, you’re not a comedian.’ ”