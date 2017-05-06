Bill Maher Talks Politics of Jimmy Kimmel’s Emotional Monologue: ‘Let’s Not F— Around With This’

Bill Maher offered his political take on Jimmy Kimmel‘s Monday night monologue where he tearfully revealed his newborn son had successfully undergone a life-threatening operation on his heart.

The Real Time host quoted the new dad’s plea that “If your baby’s going to die and it doesn’t have to, it shouldn’t matter how much money you make – I think that’s something whether you’re a Republican or Democrat we all agree on.”

As the audience stirred with applause, Maher quieted members, adding, “Unfortunately that’s not true, and that needs to be said. That’s not true. One side wants to tax rich people so that babies don’t have to die, and one side is mostly against that, and this lets Republicans off the hook. Let’s not f— around with this. We are not on the same page with this. This is not a squabble where it’s just about two sides.”

Maher later added that reducing healthcare to this “petty squabble” leads to the rise of an “outside dealmaker who’d come in and shake things up,” likely referring to President Trump and his new healthcare plan.

One of Maher’s guests, New Yorker staff writer George Packer, also agreed about the nuance of the issue.

“I don’t know if Jimmy Kimmel’s moving monologue about this will change people’s minds,” Packer said. “But I think losing your health insurance might.”

On his show Monday, Kimmel shared his family’s story along with his support for the Affordable Care Act.

“We were brought up to believe that we live in the greatest country in the world, but until a few years ago, millions and millions of us had no access to health insurance at all,” Kimmel said. “Before 2014, if you were born with congenital heart disease, like my son was, there’s a good chance you’d never be able to get health insurance because you had a pre-existing condition.”

President Trump and members of the Republican-led Congress attempted to repeal Obamacare earlier this year, but House Republicans abruptly pulled their bill in late March after significant criticism. On Thursday, however, the House passed a new version of a healthcare bill to replace the Affordable Care Act. The bill will now have to get approved by the Senate.