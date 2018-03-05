Bill Hader Reaches Divorce Settlement with Ex-Wife Maggie Carey

Bill Hader has reached a settlement in his divorce filing.

More than two months after the Saturday Night Live alum filed for divorce from his wife Margaret Carey, the pair has reached an agreement in their split, according to court documents filed March 1 and obtained by The Blast.

Details of their agreement — including child support, child custody and visitation, spousal support, property division and attorneys fees and costs — are included in a separate, private filing, the judgment documents state.

They will be restored to single persons on June 23, 2018, according to the documents.

The couple wed May 28, 2006 and welcomed three children — Hannah, 8, Harper, 5, and Hayley, 3 — over the course of their 11-year marriage. Their date of separation listed in the court documents is July 31, 2017.

Bill Hader and Maggie Carey Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

In December, Hader filed court documents citing irreconcilable differences as the cause of the split and was seeking joint physical and legal custody of their children, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

Hader, who starred in Trainwreck, also stated that spousal support should be paid to Carey.

The pair met in Los Angeles through one of her friends from college and later moved to New York City together when he was cast on the NBC variety show from 2005-13.