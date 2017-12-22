Bill Hader Files for Divorce from Wife Maggie Carey After 11 Years of Marriage

Bill Hader has officially filed for divorce from wife Maggie Carey.

On Thursday, Hader, 39, filed court documents citing irreconcilable differences as the cause of the split and is seeking joint physical and legal custody of their children, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

The actor, who starred in Trainwreck, also stated that spousal support should be paid to Carey.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

PEOPLE confirmed in November that the Saturday Night Live alum and his filmmaker spouse of over 11 years had been separated since July and were in the process of getting a divorce.

Hader and Carey share three daughters together: Hannah, 8, Harper, 5, and Hayley, 3.

The pair met in Los Angeles through one of her friends from college and later moved to New York City together when he was cast on the NBC variety show from 2005-13. They married in 2006.