People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

TV

Bill Hader Makes Surprise SNL Weekend Update Appearance as Anthony Scaramucci

By @derekjlawrence

Posted on

The Mooch is loose on Weekend Update!

On Thursday’s debut edition of SNL’s Weekend Update: Summer Edition, SNL alum Bill Hader made a surprise appearance as Anthony Scaramucci, the recently hired, then, quickly fired White House communications director.

FaceTiming in during an unrelated segment, Hader as Scaramucci said, “When I hear my name three times, I appear like a Goombah Beetlejuice.”

Saturday Night Live/Youtube

Scaramucci was ousted 10 days into his tenure in the President Trump’s administration following his profanity-laced The New Yorker interview.

“Everybody loves the Mooch,” declared Hader. “I’m like human cocaine. You got a little bump of me, I made you feel excited, but I was out of your system too quick. And now that I’m gone, you’re all depressed and edgy and you’re trying to figure out how to score some more Scaramooch!”

This article originally appeared on Ew.com