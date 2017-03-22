Big Rig Bounty Hunter and Ex-Con Vince Jones Dies at 46: Report

Big Rig Bounty Hunter star Vince Jones has died, reports TMZ.

According to the outlet, Jones died at age 46 at home in Delaware, Ohio on Wednesday.

His wife reportedly woke up at 4 a.m., realizing he was making strange noises and barely breathing. She reportedly attempted to perform CPR, as did his 14-year-old son, but both were unable to revive him.

TMZ reports that last year, Jones was diagnosed with sleep apnea — a disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep — and wasn’t wearing his mask when he went to bed on Tuesday. His family reportedly believes he was deprived of oxygen, which triggered a heart attack.

On the History Channel reality show, Jones worked with fellow big rig bounty hunter Shawn Zimmerman to search for and retrieve lost, stolen or missing tractor-trailer rigs, towed vehicles or cargo on trailers.

The two men had known each other for years and even went to prison together.

“Vince is my best friend,” Zimmerman said in a 2013 Big Rig clip. “He’s a brother of mine. I mean, I look at him more like family than I do friend.”

“My job is to make sure Shawn is safe,” said Jones. “He’s the brains and the mouthpiece of the operation, but I’m here to protect him. We’re the bad boys of truck hunting because we do whatever we’ve got to do to get our job done and don’t take no s— for doing it.”

According to TMZ, Jones is survived by his wife and six children.