Is Big Little Lies Season 2 Really Happening? Production Reportedly Scheduled for Spring 2018

There may be more mommy drama to explore in Monterey, California.

HBO is considering starting production on a season 2 of Big Little Lies in Spring 2018, according to TVLine.

Of course, the network hasn’t officially confirmed there will be a season 2 of the Emmy-winning limited series based on Liane Moriarty’s 2014 novel, and HBO declined to comment to TVLine.

“We don’t know yet,” showrunner David E. Kelley told Entertainment Weekly in August.

“We’re kicking it around,” he added. “If we feel that the material warrants it, we’ll do it. Everybody’s game for getting the band back together, but we want to make sure that we’ve got the music to justify it. That decision hasn’t been made yet, and it’ll be story-driven when it is.”

This jibes with star Nicole Kidman‘s comments at the Summer Television Critics’ Association Press Tour.

“There’s an abundance of ideas and if we can wrestle them into a script form, then yes … but right now, it’s very up in the air unfortunately, but that’s just what it is,” she said.

But that was before Big Little Lies snagged 16 Emmy nominations and eight wins, and Moriarty herself told The Sydney Morning Herald back in April she had “started to think about ways” the characters — warring mothers played by Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz and Laura Dern who ultimately banded together when evil threatened their exclusive community — could continue their stories.