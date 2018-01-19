'We Are Obvious Soulmates': Everything the Big Little Lies Stars Have Said About One Another
The ultra-close team of actors and producers can’t stop singing each other’s praises, and we don’t blame them
LAURA DERN ON NICOLE KIDMAN & REESE WITHERSPOON, HER 'TRIBE'
"It's an incredible blessing that these two ladies got together and wanted to make this. So, to my producers, I'm beyond grateful. We know how rare it is for a tribe of women to be together, getting the opportunity to make art and have fun and become a family. So it was the best thing ever."
— to E!
NICOLE ON WHY REESE IS LIKE HER 'SISTER'
"We have so much in common. We both started work really young, and both our mothers were nurses and we've had similar experiences at different times of our lives - I see her as a little sister."
— to Red magazine
ZOË KRAVITZ ON BEING ENCOURAGED BY HER COSTARS
"I was like, 'Wait, I’m getting to work with whom? When?' Women like Laura and Nicole and Reese, I’ve grown up watching them, and to me they’re, like, just untouchable. I had nightmares about them being like, 'Oh, no, you’re not good; you should go home.' But they were so encouraging. When those women are in your corner, it gives you a little pep in your step."
— to Elle
SHAILENE WOODLEY ON HER 'PILLARS OF SUPPORT'
"[It was] so amazing to have a group of women who really are so supportive of one another and don't care about jealousy or are competitive. They put ego and competition aside and really just are able to show up and be present and be a pillar of support. There’s nothing better than that."
— to E!
REESE ON HOW NICOLE CONVINCED HER TO TAKE THE ROLE
"Being able to ask Nicole Kidman for acting advice was key to even deciding to do the part, because for a while I had a little trepidation about playing a character that I felt could be a little bit one-note. She really helped me. She said, 'No, no, you have to, because [the show] needs to have a levity to it in order for us to all feel like we love these people so much that we don’t want anything bad to happen to them. And you create empathy through comedy.'"
— to Entertainment Weekly
REESE WITHERSPOON ON BEING OBSESSED WITH SHAILENE WOODLEY
"I literally would just stare at her sometimes. She can literally lay you down with something she says. I would read it on the page, and be like, 'Ugh, that's kind of, I don't know how I would do that.' And then she would find a way to say it in the most natural way, and break your heart saying it. It was just extraordinary."
— to the Los Angeles Times
LAURA ON FILMING A TENSE SCENE WITH REESE
"As beautiful as the experience is working with fellow women and doing that whole scene, Reese and I have become like family ... so to look across from each other, all I can say is we're filled with such contempt with every look, and after every take we would be grateful for them to cut so that we could howl out loud. You just can't believe how fun it is to hate someone you love so much. I'm like, 'Oh my God, I can’t believe I'm hating you this much!'"
— to the Huffington Post
ZOË ON BEING 'SOULMATES' WITH SHAILENE
"Yeah, Shailene and I called each other, we were like, 'Oh my God, [we're working together] again!' It was great — Shailene and I... We are obvious soulmates and the universe agrees, because we keep on getting put together, which is fantastic."
— to The New Paper
REESE ON LAURA'S SENSE OF HUMOR
"Nobody makes me laugh harder than Laura. She can put me on the floor with a text message."
— to the New York Times
REESE ON BEING 'MOVED' BY ZOË & SHAILENE
"I love that you and Shailene are in your twenties. Nicole, Laura, and I grew up in a different time. Your social consciousness, both of yours, has moved me so much. My daughter looks up to you; she looks up to Shailene."
— in a joint Elle interview with Kravitz
LAURA THANKING HER COSTARS' MOMS
"Thank you to Nicole and Reese's moms, for not only giving us extraordinary women but really well-read women because that's how I'm getting parts... I share this with my tribe of four ladies. I feel very proud to be part of reflecting fierce women and mothers."
—while accepting her outstanding supporting actress Emmy
