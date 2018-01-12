'I'm Not Dead!': Transgender Big Brother UK Alum Confirms She's Alive After Being Reported Dead

A Big Brother UK alum is confirming that she is alive after she was wrongly reported dead.

Rebekah Shelton, who is transgender and appeared on the British reality series as Rodrigo Lopes in 2009, took to her Twitter account on Friday to share a video of herself, in which she refuted the false news that she had passed away.

“Hi everyone. I just want to kindly ask, please stop stop spreading this news that I’m dead because obviously I’m not,” she began.

According to Shelton, 32, her verified Twitter account was hacked, and the culprit reportedly tweeted, “We’re sorry to inform everyone of the sad news that our wonderful and lovely Rebekah died unexpectedly on Wednesday night. We ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this time,” according to the Mirror. The false tweet has since been deleted.

Yui Mok/PA Images/Getty

Before the Brazil native verified that she was alive, multiple outlets reported that she was deceased.

“I’ve been through hell today because someone used my Twitter account to write that stupid status about me,” shared Shelton, who transitioned to female after her appearance on the show. “This person can’t accept the fact that I’m happy, that I overcame all my problems, and that I’m finally living my life happy.”

“I’m not dead!!!!!! Please stop spreading this news!!!!!” she tweeted alongside the video. “My lawyer is already working on this and this person who wants to spoil my happiness is going to pay for it!!!!!”

She added that she is currently “on holiday” in Arabia and concluded: “I’m not dead.”

I’m not dead!!!!!! Please stop spreading this news!!!!! My lawyer is already working on this and this person who wants to spoil my happiness is going to pay for it!!!!! pic.twitter.com/6PEzjjEGye — Rebekah Shelton (@MissRShelton) January 12, 2018

Although it was a horrible experience to find out that I was dead, the positive thing is that I realise that I’m loved and so many people cared about me. Thanks for the support. — Rebekah Shelton (@MissRShelton) January 12, 2018

Just a few hours after she posted the video of herself denying reports that she had passed away, Shelton posted a follow-up tweet and thanked fans for their support and care.

“Although it was a horrible experience to find out that I was dead, the positive thing is that I realise that I’m loved and so many people cared about me,” she said. “Thanks for the support.”

A rep for Big Brother UK did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.