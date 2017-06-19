Big Brother Announces Season 19 Cast

CBS has released details on the 16 new guinea pigs contestants that will be competing for $500,000 this summer in the Big Brother house. It is a cast filled with attractive faces (SHOCKER!), incredible names (Christmas, Raven), and even more incredible professions (Fitness Superstar, Dog Walker, Cosplay Artist, Rodeo Clown, VIP Concierge).

After last fall’s Big Brother: Over the Top digital installment that streamed on CBS All Access, season 19 of the reality franchise will be back on network television, debuting with a two-night premiere on CBS June 28 and 29. (However, CBS All Access subscribers will be treated to an early live-stream of contestant interviews today at 11 a.m. ET.)

Additional details on both the house itself and some of the twists for the new season will be released shortly. But first… you can meet the 16 contestants vying for both camera time and the money by perusing their photos and mini-bios below. Also feel free to place your bets now on who is most likely to win, and who will be voted out first — which, I suppose, some could consider as winning in its own right. And for more Big Brother nonsense, follow me on Twitter @DaltonRoss.

BIG BROTHER 19 CAST

Christmas Abbott (35)

Hometown: Lynchburg, Va.

Current City: Raleigh, N.C.

Occupation: Fitness Superstar

Matthew Clines (33)

Hometown: Arlington, Va.

Current City: Arlington, Va.

Occupation: Renovation Consultant

Dominique Cooper (30; turns 31 on 7/11/17)

Hometown: Tuskegee, Ala.

Current City: Woodbridge, Va.

Occupation: Government Engineer

Elena Davies (26; turns 27 on 8/19/17)

Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas

Current City: Dallas, Texas

Occupation: Radio Personality

Jason Dent (37; turns 38 on 7/12/17)

Hometown: Humeston, Iowa

Current City: Humeston, Iowa

Occupation: Rodeo Clown

Jessica Graf (26)

Hometown: Cranston, R.I.

Current City: Los Angeles

Occupation: VIP Concierge

Cameron Heard (24; turns 25 on 8/27/17)

Hometown: North Aurora, Ill.

Current City: Woodridge, Ill.

Occupation: Microbiologist

Mark Jansen (26)

Hometown: Grand Island, N.Y.

Current City: Grand Island, N.Y.

Occupation: Personal Trainer

Megan Lowder (28)

Hometown: Cathedral City, Calif.

Current City: Phoenix, Ariz.

Occupation: Dog Walker

Josh Martinez (23)

Hometown: Miami, Fla.

Current City: Homestead, Fla.

Occupation: Hair Care Sales

Cody Nickson (32)

Hometown: Lake Mills, Iowa.

Current City: Plano, Texas

Occupation: Construction Sales Rep

Alex Ow (28)

Hometown: Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Current City: Camarillo, Calif.

Occupation: Eco-Friendly Marketing Rep

Jillian Parker (24)

Hometown: Celebration, Fla.

Current City: Las Vegas, Nev.

Occupation: Timeshare Sales Rep

Kevin Schlehuber (55; turns 56 on 8/7/17)

Hometown: Boston, Mass.

Current City: Boston, Mass.

Occupation: Stay-At-Home Dad

Ramses Soto (21)

Hometown: Grand Rapids, Mich.

Current City: Grand Rapids, Mich.

Occupation: Cosplay Artist

Raven Walton (23)

Hometown: DeValls Bluff, Ark.

Current City: DeValls Bluff, Ark.

Occupation: Dance Teacher

Big Brother season 19 debuts with a two-night premiere June 28 and 29 on CBS.

