Big Brother & Amazing Race Stars Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Are Engaged

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson are engaged!

Days before it is revealed if they have won $1 million on The Amazing Race finale, the Big Brother alums announced their engagement on social media Thursday after Nickson proposed on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

And the former Marine also shared just how he asked for her hand in marriage in a video shared on YouTube.

Nickson, who first met Graf during season 19 of Big Brother in late 2017, surprised his future wife during a hike up Runyon Canyon where he got down on one knee at the top of the hill.

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson in September

“I found my true love, I got the ring, only one thing left to do,” he wrote on Instagram. “Thank the Lord, thank you to everyone who prayed for us, thank you BB for casting us so we could meet.”

Jessica Graf's diamond engagement ring

The bride-to-be also posted part of the proposal video on Instagram.

“I said yes! On Tuesday, February 13th my best friend asked me to marry him. He’s made my dreams come true every day since we met! I love you + there’s no one else in the world for me,” she ecstatically shared.

Adding, “I’m a happy happy girl!”

The season 30 finale of The Amazing Race airs Wednesday, Feb. 21 on CBS.