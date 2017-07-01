Big Brother Contestant Leaves the House Early Due to PTSD from Previous Sexual Assault

A Big Brother contestant made the decision to leave the house early after experiencing a difficult time on set.

Megan Lowder told The Desert Sun on Friday that her decision was based on a previous tragedy that she experienced during her time in the Navy.

“When I was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, I was sexually assaulted and I got really bad PTSD from it,” she explained.

“So in the house… I had a lot of guys yelling at me and attacking me and it started really affecting me and making my anxiety severe and I was starting to get physically ill,” she continued. “I was throwing up, I had diarrhea, I was nauseous all the time.”

The show, in its 19th season, had a two-day premiere on Wednesday and Thursday in which Lowder appeared. Her absence, however, will not be televised until Sunday.

Thank you guys for the support I love all of the fans and I'm sorry of I took someone's spot that was more deserving than me. — Megan Lowder (@MeganAnnBB19) July 1, 2017

The support is so overwhelming. I don't even know what to say. Thank you all. — Megan Lowder (@MeganAnnBB19) July 1, 2017

According to the newspaper, Lowder spent a couple of days in the hospital and is now in Cathedral City, California with her family.

“I was expecting to have one of the funnest summers of my life,” she told The Desert Sun. “I did have fun. I had a great time, until all that just got the best of me.”

Lowder took to Twitter Friday night to thank her fans for their support and apologize for leaving early.

“Thank you guys for the support I love all of the fans and I’m sorry of I took someone’s spot that was more deserving than me,” she tweeted.