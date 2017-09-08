Big Brother Celebrity Edition Planned for Winter

Oh my … stars?

A celebrity edition of Big Brother is coming this winter to CBS. Host Julie Chen just announced the plan on Thursday’s edition of the show.

The special winter edition is expected to feature multiple episodes per week during a “concentrated” run and will include Head of Household and Power of Veto competitions and live evictions. Chen, naturally will host.

No cast members have been announced yet.

“Big Brother has been dominating pop culture throughout its 19 seasons, and it is exciting to grow the franchise with the first-ever celebrity edition in the U.S.,” said executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan in a statement. “Celebrities will be under the watchful eye of the Big Brother cameras, facing the classic game elements, and of course new twists in this special winter event.”

The special edition will air ahead of Big Brother’s 20th season next summer.

Bringing celebrities into a camera-filled house is not a new idea: Celebrity Big Brother has aired on and off in the U.K. since 2001.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com