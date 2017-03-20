The Big Bang Theory Scores 2-Season Renewal amid Contract Negotiations for 2 Stars

A version of this story originally appeared on EW.com.

The Big Bang Theory has officially landed a two-season renewal, meaning CBS’ long-running comedy will be on the air at least through season 12 in 2019, Entertainment Weekly has learned.

The renewal means the show’s five originals stars — Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar — have renewed their contracts for at least two more seasons, with sources saying Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik are expected to sign as well.

CBS has previously expressed confidence that the No. 1 comedy in primetime would continue past the current season. “We’ll put it on for as long as everyone wants Big Bang on the air,” said CBS chief Glenn Geller at the 2016 Television Critics Association’s press tour last August. “I hope it lasts forever.”

For his part, executive producer Steve Molaro told EW he wasn’t looking at season 10 as the show’s last, but he does have an idea on how the show could end. “I have personal thoughts that have been floating around in my head, but we haven’t really talked about it,” he said after the season 9 finale. “It always seems like this thing that’s off in the distance forever. Until it becomes closer to a reality, I’m not going to think about it all that much, because it makes me sad.”

FROM COINAGE: The Most Expensive TV Shows of All Time

The news comes on the heels of CBS ordering The Big Bang Theory spin-off Young Sheldon straight to series. The half-hour, single-camera comedy will follow a 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper (Big Little Lies‘ Iain Armitage) living with his family — Zoe Perry will play his god-fearing mother, who was brought to life on the flagship by her real-life mother Laurie Metcalf — in East Texas and going to high school.

Parsons — who is set to executive produce the spinoff alongside creators Chuck Lorre and Molaro, as well as Todd Spiewak — will also narrate the comedy as Adult Sheldon. Jon Favreau will direct and executive produce the series premiere.

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on CBS.