Big Bang Theory's Kevin Sussman Is Getting Divorced

Kevin Sussman is getting divorced from his estranged wife Alessandra Young.

The Big Bang Theory actor, who plays Stuart Bloom on the long-running CBS comedy, and Young have requested that the court restore them to the status of single persons, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

Their divorce documents were signed Oct. 3 — more than three years after the former couple’s judgment of legal separation was entered May 28, 2014, in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Sussman, 47, and Young reportedly wed in January 2006 and split on Dec. 31, 2012.

Young received a one-time payment from Sussman when they separated and will not be receiving spousal support, according to the judgment.

“Both parties have waived the right to receive spousal support from one party to the other except for a one-time payment by [Sussman] to [Young],” according to the documents.

In addition to Big Bang Theory, Sussman has appeared in numerous film and TV projects throughout his acting career, including Burn After Reading, Killers, Almost Famous and Ugly Betty.