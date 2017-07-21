The Big Bang Theory panel at San Diego Comic-Con Friday was light on scoop for the upcoming season, but the cast did reveal a rather shocking on-set incident that sent one star to the hospital.

In an effort to prank the cast and crew, stars Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki planned a prank for a restaurant dinner scene during the season 6 Valentine’s Day episode in which Leonard and Penny were fighting; the duo took it one step further with Galecki jokingly punching Cuoco in the face.

However, Cuoco’s head accidentally caught a chair on the way to the ground, splitting open her eye brow and causing her to bleed. With both of them unaware of her injury, Galecki continued to fake beat her up until someone noticed she was bleeding. Cuoco quickly calmed the crew on set and went off to get stitches. She had to film the rest of the episode with that side of her face turned away from the camera. After that, on-set pranks were frowned upon.

“We’re not allowed to do those jokes anymore,” Cuoco said with a laugh.

The executive producers were actually able to unearth the video and shared it with the crowd — minus the blood. “If you listen carefully, you can hear Kaley say from the floor, ‘It all went awry,’” EP Steve Molaro said.

Cuoco, 31, and Galecki, 42, also recalled their first Comic-Con back in 2007 when they were secretly dating and Molaro unknowingly walked into a lovers’ spat. Cuoco says she urged him to stick around to diffuse the tension so she wouldn’t burst into tears.

“I think it was a great bonding moment for me,” said the actress.

And while the pair split up off screen, Cuoco and Galecki’s Penny and Leonard are still going strong on Big Bang. Naturally, fans were eager to press Cuoco on whether we’ll finally learn Penny’s last name this season, a question that seems to come up every year at the Con. “I have it in my head what I think that it is, but now I’m Penny Hofstadter, so it doesn’t matter what it is,” Cuoco said.

The Big Bang Theory cast concluded the panel with a special sing-a-long of “lost” verses of their famed song “Soft Kitty,” about other animals. “Sometimes we write and shoot things that we love but they don’t make it on TV so one thing from this season you never got to hear was Amy singing an alternate version of ‘Soft Kitty’ to Sheldon.”

The Big Bang Theory returns Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

