Real Housewives of New York City
From Struggling Actress to Skinnygirl Superstar: Bethenny Frankel's Highs & Lows
The lifestyle mogul is so much more than a Real Housewives of New York City cast member
LOW: Life as a Struggling Actress
Frankel began her career in Hollywood working as a production assistant on Saved by the Bell in 1991.
Three years later, she had made the transition to working in front of the camera — though the roles weren't necessarily flying in. Among her credits? The low-budget 1994 horror film Hollywood Hills 90028 that featured a sex scene and nudity.
“I was in a movie when I was trying to be an actress in L.A. [and] I was laying topless in a scene on a rooftop — which is great because it shows that my boobs were big," Frankel revealed on a season 9 episode The Real Housewives of New York City, during a fight with Ramona Singer. "I don’t regret it at all. I needed the money and I wanted to be an actress. ... It wasn’t porn. It was a cheesy movie."
HIGH: Making Her Name on The Apprentice: Martha Stewart
In 2005, NBC placed its bets on domestic goddess Martha Stewart to spin off Donald Trump's hit The Apprentice. The wager did not pay off — The Apprentice: Martha Stewart fell in the raitings and failed to get a pickup. But one person did succeed: Frankel, who placed second in the series. Stewart may have felt that Frankel didn't "fit in," but Frankel showed she had charisma to spare in front of reality TV cameras.
HIGH: The Real Housewives of New York City
Frankel's run on The Apprentice: Martha Stewart was just the beginning. In 2008, she joined the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City — once again helping a network launch their second installment of a potential franchise. This time, though, she was a hit. As the only Housewife in the group without a husband, Frankel's hunger for family and financial success resonated with viewers — and her humor instantly catapulted her to fame.
LOW: Bethenny Bakes
Before Bethenny got into the booze business, she tried her chance at baking by launching a line of healthy treats. As fans on RHONY saw, it did not go well. One scene showed Frankel at a Tri-State big box store, begging people to take a free sample.
HIGH: Bethenny Goes into the Book Biz
After forging a career as a personal chef, it was only natural for Frankel to start writing cookbooks. She published her first book, Naturally Thin: Unleash Your SkinnyGirl and Free Yourself From a Lifetime of Dieting, in March 2009. That December came her second title: The SkinnyGirl Dish: Easy Recipes for Your Naturally Thin Life. An evercise DVD (Body by Bethenny) and audio book (The Skinnygirl Rules) followed in 2010. Since then, Frankel has published a slew of titles, including A Place of Yes: 10 Rules for Getting Everything You Want Out of Life (2011), Skinnydipping: A Novel (2012), Skinnygirl Solutions: Simple Ideas, Extraordinary Results (2014), Cookie Meets Peanut (2014), and I Suck at Relationships So You Don't Have To: 10 Rules for Not Screwing Up Your Happily Ever After (2016).
HIGH: Baring It All on a Billboard
In December 2009, Frankel joined PETA's 'Fur? I'd Rather Go Naked' campaign with her very own nude billboard in Times Square.
HIGH: Love, Reality Style
She had been married before (to entertainment industry executive Peter Sussman from 1996–97), but when Frankel met pharmaceutical sales executive Jason Hoppy in late 2008, she was ready to say "I do" again! The couple walked down the aisle in March 2010 in an extravagant wedding at the Four Seasons Restaurant in New York.
The journey to their big day was captured on Frankel's first Bravo spin-off, Bethenny Getting Married? — which premiered in June 2010 and became Bravo's highest-rated series debut to date. A second and third season of the show following Frankel and Hoppy's married life aired under the title Bethenny Ever After and was wrapped up in May 2012.
HIGH: Welcome to the World, Bryn!
On May 8, 2010, Frankel gave birth to daughter Bryn Casey Hoppy. After 30 hours of labor, Frankel delivered the tiny tot (who weighed in at 4 lbs., 11 oz.) via C-section five weeks before her scheduled due date.
“She came out like a little doll,” Frankel told PEOPLE of seeing her daughter for the first time. “It was amazing.”
LOW: Not All Reality Is Created Equal
Another competition reality show, another second place finish for Frankel. But while The Apprentice: Martha Stewart felt like a step forward for the star, ABC's short-lived Skating with the Stars felt like a step back. The show, which premiered its first and only season in November 2010, was a total flop — as celebrities like Frankel, Vince Neil and Sean Young competed with skating pros for an esteemed panel of judges (including Johnny Weir). Perhaps the Place of Yes author should have come from a Place of No on this one.
LOW: A Friendship Sours on National TV
Frankel found herself in a number of feuds with her fellow New York City Housewives throughout the years, but none were as hard to watch for fans than her fracturing friendship with Jill Zarin.
The two original Housewives were fast friends during RHONY's first two seasons. By season 3, they had drifted apart, and misunderstandings and jealousy didn't help bring them back together. By the reunion the two agreed to leave their past behind them. Unfortunately, they meant their friendship too.
HIGH: Skinnygirl Sells
It started in RHONY season 1, when Frankel ordered a low-calorie drink she dubbed "the Skinnygirl margarita" — a concoction that cut out sugary margarita mix in favor of straight-up tequila with splash of club soda and fresh-squeezed lime. The drink's catchy name played in perfectly to the low-cal trend exploding at that time.
That was in 2008. By the following year, Frankel had a bottle and a business plan — launching the Skinnygirl Margarita (and Skinnygirl Cocktails) for the masses. Though the recipe was slightly modified from the one she ordered, the effect was still the same and fans couldn't get enough.
In 2011, Frankel sold Skinnygirl Cocktails to Fortune Brands' Beam Global (now a part of Suntory) for a reported $120 million. Since then, she's helped grow Skinnygirl Cocktails to a big money business with lines of wines, cocktails and, of course, flavored margaritas.
HIGH: Shooting to the Top of the Power List
In 2011, Frankel graced the cover of Forbes magazine’s annual Celebrity 100 issue thanks to her successes with Bethenny Ever After, her third best-selling book and the Skinnygirl sale.
The world's highest-earning reality star at the time, Frankel had earnings of $55 million, which also made her one of the top-paid celebrities of the year.
HIGH: Bethenny
With her Bravo spin-offs coming to an end, Frankel took the leap to daytime, co-producing an eponymous syndicated talk show with Ellen DeGeneres. The series debuted as a summer test run on June 2012 on six stations owned by Fox Television Stations before launching nationwide in September 2013.
LOW: Bethenny
Unfortunately, ratings for Bethenny were not nearly as successful as sales for Skinnygirl. The show was canceled in February 2014, with final episodes airing through July 4.
LOW: Divorce, Reality Style
After three years of marriage and months of rumors that the two were on the rocks, Frankel and Hoppy announced their split in December 2012, saying, "It brings me great sadness to say that Jason and I are separating. This was an extremely difficult decision that as a woman and a mother, I have to accept as the best choice for our family. ...We will continue to amicably co-parent our daughter who is and will always remain our first priority. This is an immensely painful and heartbreaking time for us."
LOW: Pajamagate
Matching mother-and-daughter outfits happen a lot in Hollywood. But Frankel went one step further in July 2014, wearing her then-4-year-old daughter Bryn's Hello Kitty pajamas in an Instagram photo that many slammed after seeing the star glorify the fact she could fit in her preschooler's clothes.
"This is my daughter’s nightgown and PJ shorts. Think we’re ready to start sharing clothes yet?" Frankel captioned the shot, which highlighted her slim physique in an itty-bitty T-shirt, boy shorts and fuzzy slippers.
The photo was reportedly brought up in Frankel's custody battle months later. "No more pajamas!" Manhattan Supreme Court justice Ellen Gesmer told Frankel’s lawyer. "It’s not a joke. Her child is not a joke."
HIGH: B Real Productions
Not content to only star on television, Frankel decided to start making them in 2015, launching her own production company: B Real Productions (BRP).
Their first project, Food Porn, premiered on the FYI network later that year. The unscripted series follows chef/restaurateur Michael Chernow as he travels to the find the most buzzed-about eats in America, inspired by the social-media phenomenon of posting pics of food with the hashtag #foodporn. Season 2 of the series kicked off in May 2017.
HIGH: At Home in the Hamptons
In 2015, Frankel bought a five bathroom, three -and-a-half bathroom summer home in Bridgehampton, New York. Sitting on acres of open fields and minutes away from the beach, the property features a pool, guest house and, most importantly, a space to entertain and relax offers from the craziness of city life.
"In New York, you constantly have to go somewhere, do something, do an activity, go to the next thing," she previously told PEOPLE. "It's nice not to have to go anywhere. I love making it more fun to be at home."
HIGH: Returning to RHONY
She had left the series the skyrocketed her to household-name status after its third season, but Frankel returned after a three-season hiatus for season 7 in April 2015. She hadn't missed a beat, instantly cracking fans up with her quick wit and sassy comebacks.
HIGH: Moving On (and Out)
Due to her bitter divorce battle with ex-husband Jason Hoppy, Frankel found herself pushed out of their Tribeca apartment which she had purchased just before they split. So she bought a 2,392-sq.-ft. home in October 2014 for $4.2 million.
After renovations which left her living in hotel rooms, Frankel was able to move into the two-bedroom property. It features a sunken living room with 14-ft.-high ceilings, open kitchen, triple-paned arched windows, a wood burning fireplace, a balcony and a landscaped atrium.
The love affair with the apartment didn't last long. Frankel put it on the market in February 2017 for $5.25 million.
HIGH: Closing a Chapter
After nearly four years in a bitter divorce battle, Frankel and Hoppy finally reached a settlement in July 2016. While the terms were private and confidential, both released statements through their legal teams expressing the joy they felt to be finished with the rancorous, longstanding split.
Frankel had been open about her struggles throughout her "gnarly, nasty ordeal of a divorce" — telling PEOPLE in April 2016 that it had “gone on way too long.”
"I feel like I survived something," she said. "When it all shakes down, I’ll be a woman who has not kind of just felt backed into a corner. I stayed strong and I did what was best for myself, my daughter, for women."
LOW: East Coast/West Coast Housewives Battle
Frankel has always been outspoken, but her big mouth got her in trouble with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans when she criticized fan favorite Erika Girardi by calling her Erika Jayne music videos "cheap" when the RHOBH ladies visited Frankel's Hamptons house in season 6. Girardi maintained to PEOPLE that "nothing I do is low-budget," and Frankel eventually came around to praise Erika Jayne's style.
23 of 26
LOW: Haunted by Her Ex
In January 2017, Hoppy was arrested after Frankel alleged he showed up at 6-year-old Bryn's school and threatened her. (An NYPD spokesperson confirmed the encounter to PEOPLE, noting that Hoppy approached Frankel and “tried to provoke a fight.” The spokesperson added that Frankel alleged Hoppy had sent her “numerous emails and FaceTime calls numbering in the hundreds after a cease and desist letter was sent on Nov. 22, 2016.”)
Hoppy was initially issued a restraining order and charged with one count of harassment in the second degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and one count of stalking in the fourth degree. In June, he appeared in court where he was arraigned on additional charges, including one count of stalking in the third degree, another count of stalking in the fourth degree and some additional conduct.
He has denied all charges, calling Frankel's actions "unjustified" in a statement through his attourney. Hoppy also rejected a plea offer in March.
HIGH: Saying Goodbye to Tribeca (and Hello to a Tidy Sum)
Sold! In April, Frankel (with the help of Million Dollar Listing: New York star Fredrik Eklund) sold her Tribeca apartment (which had been a major sticking point in the former couple’s drawn-out divorce from Hoppy) for full asking price of $6.95 million. More impressive? Eklund moved the 3,600-sq.-ft., 4-bedroom, custom-designed property in just one day.
HIGH: Spinning Out Gold
In May 2017, news came that Bravo had picked up her second B Real Productions show — an NYC-based real-estate flipping show starring she and Million Dollar Listing New York realtor Fredrik Eklund tentatively titled Bethenny and Fredrik Property Project. Two weeks later, news broke that she would be guest-starring on the next season of Shark Tank.
HIGH: Skinnygirl Products
It's not just booze! Frankel has turned the Skinnygirl brand into an empire — with nearly a dozen product extentions including sparklers, sweeteners, candies, dressings, popcorn, shakes, coffee, tea, shapewear, appliances and even Skinnygirl Market Fresh Deli meat. It's the best thing since sliced bread — and, honestly, it's only a matter of time until Skinnygirl makes that too.
