From Struggling Actress to Skinnygirl Superstar: Bethenny Frankel's Highs & Lows

LOW: Life as a Struggling Actress

Frankel began her career in Hollywood working as a production assistant on Saved by the Bell in 1991.

Three years later, she had made the transition to working in front of the camera — though the roles weren't necessarily flying in. Among her credits? The low-budget 1994 horror film Hollywood Hills 90028 that featured a sex scene and nudity.

“I was in a movie when I was trying to be an actress in L.A. [and] I was laying topless in a scene on a rooftop — which is great because it shows that my boobs were big," Frankel revealed on a season 9 episode The Real Housewives of New York City, during a fight with Ramona Singer. "I don’t regret it at all. I needed the money and I wanted to be an actress. ... It wasn’t porn. It was a cheesy movie."