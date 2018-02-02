Bethenny Frankel Talks Sexual Misconduct in Hollywood and How She 'Navigated the Climate'

Before she found fame on The Real Housewives of New York City, Bethenny Frankel spent years in Hollywood interacting with folks like Harvey Weinstein, Jeremy Piven, and Brett Ratner — the latter who she met when she was just 16.

However, while many women have come out accusing the aforementioned men and other of sexual misconduct, Frankel says she luckily was able to avoid being the victim of sexual misconduct in Hollywood.

“I’ve been in the entertainment industry in many different ways, from being hostess at a Hollywood restaurant to being at production companies, and I have always navigated the temperature and the climate,” she told PEOPLE Now in an interview that aired Friday. “If something doesn’t feel comfortable, I take myself out of that situation. It’s never really happened to me, I feel, because perhaps I give out an energy where that’s not allowed or perhaps I exit a certain situation.”

“I know that it’s a movement now but it’s always been a movement,” she continued. “There’s right, there’s wrong, there’s comfortable, there’s uncomfortable. For me, it’s just about being a good person. It’s about knowing what’s right and wrong, and that’s what I teach my daughter. It’s not more now for me than ever. I’m jut happy that people who feel oppressed are able to have their voices be heard.”

Bethenny Frankel Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The wave of sexual misconduct allegations first began back in October, when The New York Times and The New Yorker published a report about disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. He had since been accused of a range of inappropriate behavior by over 60 women, including Rose McGowan, Mira Sorvino, and Ashley Judd.

Allegations against a range of men — including Piven and Ratner — have followed, although the Entourage star and the director have both denied any allegations of wrongdoing.

However, Frankel says she wasn’t surprised by some of the people who were accused of inappropriate behavior. “The people who are sleazy have always been and seemed sleazy,” Frankel said. “None of the people that jumped off the page to me were like, ‘Wow! That’s so shocking!’ so I’m pretty straight up about it.”

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

The hashtag #MeToo spread on social media in the wake of the allegations to spread awareness of the prevalence of sexual assault and harassment in the workplace.