Bethenny Frankel on Luann de Lesseps' Palm Beach Arrest: 'We All Have Our Flaws'

Bethenny Frankel has weighed in on her fellow Real Housewives of New York City‘s star Luann de Lesseps‘ recent arrest.

“She’s taking care of herself,” Frankel told E! News at the launch of her Skinnygirl Jeans line in New York City on Tuesday night, adding that the two have “been texting.”

“She said she’s in a good place, so you know, like I said, we all have our flaws,” continued Frankel, 47. “Luann’s no different. We all have high points, low points, times we feel confident, times we feel less confident and so … but I’m sorry she’s not here.”

Luann de Lesseps (left) and Bethenny Frankel Cindy Ord/Getty

De Lesseps, 52, was arrested in the early morning hours of Dec. 24 after attacking a police officer in Palm Beach — nearly a year after she wed now-ex-husband Tom D’Agostino at the Florida destination. She was charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The Bravo star has pleaded not guilty.

She had been discovered trespassing in a hotel room with an unidentified man, according to a police report. The pair had entered the wrong room at the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach and refused to leave.

Police say de Lesseps slammed a door and kicked at least one officer. She also allegedly told the police, “I’m going to kill you all.”

RELATED VIDEO: Luann de Lesseps Entered Incorrect Hotel Room with a Man Before Arrest, Police Say

In a statement to PEOPLE, de Lesseps — who was released on her own recognizance that same day — said, “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding, and being here brought up long-buried emotions. I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

A source told PEOPLE that “Luann was out with a girlfriend at the Colony Hotel where she had her wedding brunch just a year ago — it was the first time she had been back to Palm Beach since the wedding.”

“Memories from that day came flooding back, she was emotional and her behavior was out of character,” the source added.

Days after her arrest, she exclusively told PEOPLE that she would be checking herself into a treatment facility.

“After the events of last Saturday night in Palm Beach, I am truly embarrassed,” she said. “I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center. I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event. Once again, I sincerely apologize for my actions. I have the greatest respect for police officers and the job they do. My actions alleged in the police report do not reflect my core values and my law abiding character.”

“I am so grateful for the love and support that I am receiving from my family, friends and loyal supporters,” she continued.