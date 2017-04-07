Bethenny Frankel on Her Single Life (No Dating Apps!): ‘At My Age, I Got Game!’

She’s single and she’s mingling!

Bethenny Frankel opens up to PEOPLE in this week’s issue about her dating life, and no, she doesn’t need to use dating apps to land a guy.

“I didn’t start doing dating apps. I have been fairly successful on my own,” she tells PEOPLE. “I wouldn’t have enough time to date online. I thought about it, but I haven’t actually done it because I wouldn’t have the time.”

“If it gets there and it’s a dry country, maybe I’ll think about it — but it hasn’t gotten to that point,” Frankel adds. “At my age I got game, who knew?”

All in all, the Real Housewives of New York City star admits that she is in fact enjoying the single life and she’s not too worried about finding her soulmate right now.

“I am living the single life. I never really lived the single life before, and I am enjoying it,” she says. “I have different things that I want now than I did 10 years ago and I don’t have any boxes to check … . I can check all the boxes for myself. I very much have my own life, my own money, my own daughter and my own career. I don’t need a man to check any of the boxes. Not even the sexual boxes, there are toys for that.”

Frankel, 46, finalized her contentious divorce battle with ex-husband Jason Hoppy last July, and she doesn’t see herself walking down the aisle again.

“To be honest, I’m older, I am in my forties and I don’t know … I can’t see myself getting married again,” Frankel adds. “I don’t really believe in traditional relationships in the same way as I used to, because I think that so many marriages end up in divorce and people end up wanting different things later in life. So I am just being more realistic about things.”