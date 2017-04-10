Bethenny Frankel Sparks Outrage After She Posts About Swimming with Dolphins

Bethenny Frankel is in hot water.

The 46-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star drew the ire of Instagram users everywhere during a vacation to the Bahamas with her 6-year-old daughter Bryn Hoppy in which she gushed about swimming with dolphins.

“How is everyone? We’re going to swim with the dolphins today! Yay!” the reality star said in a post on her Instagram story. She later uploaded a video of dolphins swimming in the Caribbean’s sparkling blue, saying, “See those dolphins out there?”

Oh hey dolphins A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Apr 9, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

While Frankel was all smiles in the footage, social media users didn’t seem too happy. Many took the video’s comment section to criticize the star.

“I love you Bethenny, but you should really educate yourself on the realities of these ‘swim with the dolphins programs,’ ” one commenter wrote. “These are incredible smart animals that do not belong in captivity.”

Another wrote: “You rock but you should know better. Watch the docu on dolphin capture. You’re so smart. Can’t believe you would give your $$ to this terrible program for these poor babies.”

Dolphins used in Swim-With-the-Dolphins attractions are “commercially exploited,” according to the Humane Society. Officials noted that the society “is strongly opposed to” these attractions, alleging that the animals are held in captivity.

Frankel has not publicly addressed the controversy.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.