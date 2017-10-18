Bethenny Frankel Slams Hollywood Insiders for Pretending 'They Didn’t Know' About 'Beast' Harvey Weinstein

Bethenny Frankel is calling out Hollywood insiders who knew about Harvey Weinstein‘s alleged sexual misconduct allegations, which are continuing to be brought to light.

The Real Housewives of New York City star took to Twitter late Tuesday evening to address the ongoing sexual harassment scandal — which the New York Times first detailed in an Oct. 5 report — and called Weinstein a “beast.”

“Harvey is & was a beast. If I had $1 for every person in ‘the biz’ that pretends they didn’t know, I’d be richer than H before the fall,” tweeted Frankel, 46.

The Skinnygirl founder also alleged that there are “20 names right behind him” in the entertainment industry who are “shuddering under the covers.”

“& they’re the famous ones. What about the regular offenders?” she asked her followers.

Weinstein, 65, was fired from his powerhouse film studio, The Weinstein Company, after eight women — including actress Ashley Judd — spoke out against him in the New York Times report, accusing him of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. The paper also reported that Weinstein reached private settlements with eight women, including actress Rose McGowan, who later accused him of rape on Twitter. Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and several other women also added their own accounts of alleged mistreatment, and more than two dozen women have now come forward.

Following the initial Times report about the allegations, Weinstein said in a statement that he was working with therapists and planned to “deal with this issue head-on.” He has also left Los Angeles and checked into a luxury resort in Arizona.



A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

Since news of the scandal broke, his now estranged wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, announced that she was leaving him. “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time,” Chapman, who shares two children ages 7 and 4 with Weinstein, said in a statement to PEOPLE.



On Tuesday, Weinstein’s younger brother and longtime co-chair of The Weinstein Co., Bob Weinstein, was accused of sexually harassing a female TV showrunner. Amanda Segel told Variety that while executive-producing the Weinstein Co. drama The Mist, Bob “repeatedly made romantic overtures to her and asked her to join him for private dinners.”

Bob’s attorney, Bert Fields, responded to the article in a statement to PEOPLE. “Variety’s story about Bob Weinstein is riddled with false and misleading assertions by Ms. Segel and we have the emails to prove it, but even if you believe what she says it contains not a hint of any inappropriate touching or even any request for such touching,” Fields said. “There is no way in the world that Bob Weinstein is guilty of sexual harassment, and even if you believed what this person asserts there is no way it would amount to that.”