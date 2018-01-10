Bethenny Frankel Says She Is Single & 'Utterly Available' So Is Creating Her Own Dating App

Bethenny Frankel is exploring all of her options — and she’s loving it.

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 47, attended the launch of her Skinnygirl Jeans line in New York City on Tuesday night and revealed to PEOPLE she is on the search for love.

“I’m single and dating,” she says. “[I’m] utterly available.”

Frankel, who shares daughter Bryn Hoppy with her ex Jason Hoppy, says she is actively using dating apps to get back into the dating game, as well as naturally meeting people.

“I dabble,” she says. “I’m researching doing my own dating app so I have to test the waters.”

While Frankel wouldn’t mind falling in love again, she says she does enjoy her single life.

“The best part about being single is that the future is a fortune cookie,” the Bravo star explains. “We just don’t know.”

As for the worst part? “Dating is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re going to get,” she says, paraphrasing Tom Hanks in film Forrest Gump.

Frankel’s road to being single hasn’t come easy. The reality star is now suing her ex for full custody of their 7-year-old daughter, PEOPLE confirmed.

The news comes after a resolution was reached in Hoppy’s harassment and stalking charges stemming from his arrest in January for allegedly threatening Frankel at Bryn’s school.

A spokesperson for the New York District Attorney’s confirmed to PEOPLE on Oct. 23 that Hoppy agreed to a plea deal involving a family adjournment in contemplation of dismissal in court Monday.

Frankel and Hoppy, 47, announced their split in December 2012 after three years of marriage and months of rumors that the two were on the rocks. Frankel began the proceedings by filing for divorce in January 2013, and their divorce was finalized in July 2016.