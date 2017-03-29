Bethenny Frankel Reveals She's Not in a Serious Relationship: 'I Like My Life Now'

Bethenny Frankel is focusing on herself these days.

PEOPLE Now caught up with the Real Housewives of New York City star, who opened up about what’s been going on in her dating life since she joked on Snapchat that she was giving up sex for Lent.

“When is Lent over?” she demanded. “How long is Lent? Is it almost over?”

“Three more weeks? I don’t know if I’ll make it,” she quipped.

But all jokes aside, Frankel, 46, said she’s stuck to her promise so far, confirming that everything is “so far so good.”

“I’m on a good run, but I don’t plan on making it,” she added.

RELATED VIDEO: Bethenny Frankel Talks Kissing Sonja Morgan on The Real Housewives Of New York City

Frankel also took a moment to set the record straight on her current relationship status. (The Bravo star recently told PEOPLE she chose to spend Valentine’s Day alone, despite being involved with New York banker Dennis Shields, whom she’s been seeing since last year.)

“I like my life now,” she said. “I like men and I am not in a serious relationship. I’m liking this! I don’t know that I’ve ever really, really known how to date and be single like this.”

“I’m not stopping the car unless there’s something really great to get out for,” she added.

FROM COINAGE: The Most Expensive TV Shows of All Time

And, of course, any potential boyfriends should know that a huge part of Frankel’s life is her daughter Bryn, whom she shares with ex-husband Jason Hoppy.

“I mean, if I meet someone, I tell them 10 seconds in: ‘I have a 6-year-old daughter, this is her name, this is what’s going on, she just dyed her hair pink,’ ” Frankel said.

“Some people say they don’t want to tell somebody right away, or they feel like it’s baggage,” she continued. “My daughter is my life, and anybody who wants to date me would have to know that. I’m with her so much of my time, that I really have very little time to date other people.”

The Real Housewives of New York City season 9 premieres April 5 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.