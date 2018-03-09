RHONY Star Bethenny Frankel Requests New Custody Agreement for Daughter Bryn

More than five years since their split, Bethenny Frankel‘s custody battle over her 7-year-old daughter Bryn with ex-husband Jason Hoppy remains ongoing.
PEOPLE has learned that the Real Housewives of New York City star made a request to the court to modify an old custody agreement on Thursday. The court granted her an updated report from a forensic custody evaluator. The court felt they could take the next steps necessary to re-evaluate the old agreement in light of events since it was signed.
Hoppy’s lawyer did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
In December, PEOPLE confirmed that Frankel, 47, is suing Hoppy, 47, for full custody — two months after the exes reached a resolution in the harassment and stalking charges she brought against him after he was arrested in January for allegedly threatening her at Bryn’s school.
Hoppy previously agreed to a plea deal involving a family adjournment in contemplation of dismissal, establishing a six-month period in which he may not have any communication with her and must stay away from her home and place of business.
The exes announced their split in December 2012 after three years of marriage and months of rumors that the two were on the rocks. Frankel began the proceedings by filing for divorce in January 2013, and their divorce was finalized in July 2016.
The Bravo star has long been open about her struggles throughout the lengthy and bitter divorce proceedings, telling PEOPLE in April 2016 that it had “gone on way too long.”
“I feel like I’m on the 18th hole of the golf round now. I feel like we’re here,” she said at the time. “I feel like I survived something. When it all shakes down, I’ll be a woman who has not kind of just felt backed into a corner. I stayed strong and I did what was best for myself, my daughter, for women.”