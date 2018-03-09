RHONY Star Bethenny Frankel Requests New Custody Agreement for Daughter Bryn

Hoppy’s lawyer did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The exes announced their split in December 2012 after three years of marriage and months of rumors that the two were on the rocks. Frankel began the proceedings by filing for divorce in January 2013, and their divorce was finalized in July 2016.

The Bravo star has long been open about her struggles throughout the lengthy and bitter divorce proceedings, telling PEOPLE in April 2016 that it had “gone on way too long.”

“I feel like I’m on the 18th hole of the golf round now. I feel like we’re here,” she said at the time. “I feel like I survived something. When it all shakes down, I’ll be a woman who has not kind of just felt backed into a corner. I stayed strong and I did what was best for myself, my daughter, for women.”