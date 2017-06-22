Bad Blood Runs Deep! Bethenny Frankel Doesn’t Even ‘Like’ Ramona Singer as Frenemy Professes Her Love

Ramona Singer is ready to move on from her fight with Bethenny Frankel.

Frankel? Not so much.

On Wednesday’s all-new Real Housewives of New York City, Singer, 60, once again admitted that she was wrong to lash out at the Skinnygirl mogul — telling Dorinda Medley and Carole Radziwill that she “got hot-headed.”

“I really do like Bethenny. I actually love Bethenny,” she said. “And I’m just being a hard ass because I’m actually very upset about the whole thing. I’m just trying to pretend that I’m not, when I really am.”

But Frankel had something very different to say.

Explaining why she had declined Singer’s invitation to her house party, Frankel, 46, got frank. “I don’t like her,” she said. “I don’t want to go.”

Singer didn’t exactly expect Frankel to show up to the event, thrown in order to show off her new home renovations. Still, she hoped the invitation would show Frankel she was ready to move on.

“I think I just did the invitation for her to know I didn’t have any ill will towards her or any ill feelings,” Singer said. “I don’t ever like to exclude anyone, so I thought I would be the bigger person. I think she RSVP’d that she couldn’t attend but hey — at least I got an RSVP. Maybe that’s a little progress. Maybe just a little?”

REAL HOUSEWIVES REWIND: Bethenny and Ramona Fight on the Brooklyn Bridge

But she shouldn’t hold her breath. As Frankel told Singer during their Berkshires blowout, “You and I will never speak again. We will never be on the same sidewalk ever again,”

“You can’t be a friend with someone who you don’t even know has a rifle pointed at your face cause they’re so jealous,” Frankel explained. “She and I were in the same group of friends. I hit the jackpot — I landed on the cover of Forbes Magazine, I worked my f—— ass off. I’ve never seen a jealous woman like I saw that night – ever in my entire life.”

RELATED VIDEO: Take a Peek at the Wedding of Real Housewives of New York City Star LuAnn D’Agostino

While Singer may have called Frankel all sorts of names during their fight — including an opportunist and a bitch — she once again reiterated on Wednesday’s episode that she had blacked out.

“I don’t even remember what I said,” Singer explained. “I wanted to lash back at her and I should have just walked away.”

When Radziwill pointed out that Singer had consumed too much alcohol that evening, Singer agreed — and blamed her drinking on nerves. “She made me freakin’ nervous,” Singer said of Frankel. “She scares the s— out of me!”

In the end, Singer said that she was going to reach out to Frankel again in hopes that the two can repair their friendship. “Let’s face it — no one’s really perfect,” Singer said. “Perfect is boring. A true friendship you can make a mistake and move on.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.