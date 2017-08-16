Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin have barely spoken since since finding themselves on opposite sides of a bitter feud that played out on the third season of The Real Housewives of New York City in 2010 — but now it seems the bitterness between them could be softening amid a crisis.

Frankel has reportedly put aside the bad blood and reached out to her former friend at a time in need by sending a thoughtful gift as Jill’s husband Bobby continues his battle with thyroid cancer.

The gesture was first made public by Million Dollar Matchmaker star and Zarin BFF Patti Stanger, who dished on the Skinnygirl mogul’s act of kindness and Bobby’s heath during a visit to Heather McDonald’s podcast Juicy Scoop earlier this week.

“Bobby’s dying. He doesn’t have a lot of time,” said Stanger. “This is not something to play around with. Network antics aside, me and [Andy Cohen] have been texting and e-mailing. And this last week, Bethenny did send a basket of goodies to Bobby.”

“At the end of the day, if you get sick — like Bobby — you need support,” Stanger said. “And we can all get sick.”

So does this mean that Jill is back on the path towards rekindling what was once a deep-rooted friendship? Stanger has hope.

“I’m sick of the feud,” she said. “I hope it ends. [Bethenny and I] have a lot in common. She’s single. It’s not easy being a single woman. I don’t care how much money you have.”

Bobby’s battle against cancer began in 2009 when he had his thyroid removed and underwent radioactive iodine treatment. In 2013, the cancer spread to his lungs and Jill exclusively revealed to PEOPLE last fall that Bobby had been diagnosed with a brain tumor and underwent Gamma Knife Radiosurgery at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

In July, the 71-year-old Zarin Fabrics owner was hospitalized at New York City’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer following a procedure — though he was released on Aug. 6 in a move Jill called “nothing short of miraculous.”

“My heart is filled with such emotion everyday it’s hard to express. From the initial shock to the new ‘normal’ it’s been the most emotional time in our lives and couldn’t have gotten to where we are without help from many,” Jill, 53, wrote alongside the Instagram picture.

She added: “I wake up every day now so grateful to see Bobby getting stronger. I’ll give another update soon but wanted to share that it is never too late and you have to Live to Live!!”

The Bravo personality also opened up about how difficult the past year has been watching her husband suffer in a touching Instagram post last month.

“How cute is my Bobby??? This has been quite frankly a horrible year and to see you best friend and love of my life suffer hurts me more than anything I have ever experienced,” Jill shared on Instagram in July, which accompanied a silly photo of the couple.

“We will come thru this but one day at a time,” she continued. “We are so lucky to have such incredible Doctors around the globe and #itog to work together and help Bobby.”