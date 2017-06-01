Another trip to the Berkshires, another “blackout” breakdown by Bethenny Frankel.

On Wednesday’s all-new Real Housewives of New York City, the 46-year-old Skinnygirl mogul was brought to tears when discussing her “torturous” divorce from ex-husband Jason Hoppy

The moment came after Frankel — and fellow Housewives Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Carole Radziwill, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer — confronted Luann D’Agostino about her upcoming wedding to Tom D’Agostino, Jr. amid new allegations of infidelity they had heard about her husband-to-be.

“I don’t want to hear this bulls— anymore. I’m done,” Luann told the girls in response. “I’m not going to change [a 50-year-old man] from who he was. I don’t have to explain myself.”

“I wouldn’t walk down that aisle unless it was 100 percent — this is real,” she continued — bringing up the makeout Tom engaged in at the Regency Hotel the day before their Palm Beach engagement party, which almost derailed their relationship. “Did he make a mistake? Yes. Am I confident that isn’t going to happen again? Absolutely. Tom and I are confident in who we are and we trust each other. And that’s all that matters to us. I’m a grown woman — I know what I’m doing.”

But that’s not what set Frankel off. No, it was later in the evening when Luann gave advice about finding love — suggesting women go with their heart, gut and instinct instead of trying to find a man that meets their criteria.

“Luann, my heart and gut and instinct got me in the toilet bowl,” Frankel said, reflecting on Hoppy and their contentious divorce battle. “The worst situation of my entire life. I’m literally in a dungeon and torture chamber, and that is because I just went with my heart and my gut and could never have imagined what happened. That is real.”

“You have no idea what I’ve been through. And hopefully you’ll never know,” she continued. ‘I didn’t go through s—, I’m in s—. I’m not done — I’ll never be done. It’s not your gut and your heart and all this s—, you have to be smart. Because I’m in goddamn hell. And it’ll never end.”

According to Frankel, though she feels blessed to have “wonderful” 6-year-old daughter Bryn with Hoppy, the divorce has left her “literally holding on with a thread.”

“I’ve been waiting to have my big divorce party, it’s not happening,” she said. “And I’m happy and I’m rich and I have a beautiful daughter and a business and my life is great and I have a great guy and all the boxes are checked, but I have a disaster of a situation that you could never write or dream about.”

Frankel and Hoppy, whose romance was depicted on RHONY and their spinoff shows Bethenny Getting Married? and Bethenny Ever After, announced their split in December 2012 after three years of marriage and months of rumors that the two were on the rocks. Though their divorce was was finalized last July, the two have continued to butt heads — Frankel bringing a slew of harassment and stalking charges against Hoppy after he was arrested for allegedly threatening the reality star at Bryn’s school.

“Her ex-husband, he harasses her,” Radziwill told the Housewives, repeating claims she had appeared to have heard from Frankel. “And he harasses [Frankel’s boyfriend] Dennis. He sends these emails that are so terrible.”

“She thought it would get better and it’s just gotten worse,” Radziwill continued. “He calls and says, ‘You’re a terrible mother.’ And she’s an amazing mother. She spends every second with her daughter. He calls her Bernadette — her mother’s name. I’ve seen it. It’s weird.”

Speaking to viewers, Frankel confessed that she feels desperate with their situation.

“I don’t know why I’m being punished this way,” she said. “My custody situation is over, my financial settlement is over, my apartment is sold, and yet I sometimes feel hopeless. And I sometimes feel like my ex is untouchable and I’m not going to be able to get out of this.”

She then broke down in tears to Luann, telling her “I think you’re making a big mistake, I really do. I think he’s cheating on you and I don’t want to see it. I know you want the fantasy. You’re rushing. If you’re having any doubts, you don’t have to do it … I don’t think your guy’s a good guy.”

“I’m not okay. I’m not going to be okay. It’s never going to be okay,” she confessed. “I make it okay because I’m a survivor. But it’s not okay and it’s not going to be okay. When you’re being tortured, it’s torturous — you’re not going to be okay. When someone’s life is to torture you, you’re not going to be okay.”

The former talk show host then admitted she wished someone had tried to warn her about her relationship with Hoppy before the two had tied the not.

“It was a last ditch effort in case for some reason you weren’t 100 percent sure — we were being there for you say, ‘Okay we’ll pull you out if you want to get pulled out, we’ll pull you out,’ ” Frankel said of the group intervention earlier in the episode. “At the last minute, I wish somebody pulled me out. I love my daughter, I know that, but I wish someone pulled me out.”

Frankel wasn’t the only one relaying her relationship experience to Luann. Singer — who divorced her ex-husband of more than 20 years Mario Singer in 2014 after he had an extramarital affair — also spoke out, explaining that she didn’t want Luann to “find something out the whole town knows and be devastated” six months into their marriage.

“I’m really concerned for you,” she said. “Everyone knew that my ex was having an affair — I was the last person to know. And it was terrible. And I don’t want you to get married and walk down that aisle — because it’s only going to get worse, Luann. It is not going to get better … Where there’s smoke there’s fire.”

None of their pleading worked with Luann, who maintained that she and Tom were comfortable with where they were in their lives.

“I just feel like everybody is watching us every single second of the day. We just want to get on with our lives,” Luann said. “We’re getting married in a couple of weeks. It’s been nerve-racking. We’re happy, we’re doing our thing.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesday (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.