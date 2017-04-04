Bethenny Frankel Says Eric Stonestreet Would 'Totally' Love to Make an Appearance on RHONY

Buckle up, Real Housewives fans: a hilarious Modern Family star might be making a guest appearance in the franchise’s near future.

PEOPLE Now recently caught up with Real Housewives of New York City‘s Bethenny Frankel, and the reality star revealed that her close friend Eric Stonestreet would “totally” be game to appear on the hit Bravo show.

“If he were in town, he would totally [do it],” said Frankel, 46. “That’s the thing about him — he doesn’t think he’s better than [anyone], he doesn’t take himself too seriously. If he were in town and we were shooting something, he would get the biggest kick out of it.”

“That’s what’s funny,” she added. “He thinks that my show is such a big deal, and I’m laughing because he’s on the number one most hilarious show that’s been on for almost 10 years.”

And while the two stars have been plagued by romance rumors in the past, the relationship is truly just a strong friendship.

“Eric’s amazing — he’s a great person,” said Frankel. “I love him — we have a good relationship. I really care about him, I like him and he’s awesome.”

Frankel also revealed that Stonestreet, 45, is actually “very different” from his character on the hit ABC comedy, Cameron “Cam” Tucker.

“He’s very different not only because he’s straight and Cam is gay, but he’s irreverent, he’s funny, he’s edgy,” she explained. “He actually says he’s sometimes jealous because I get to say anything I want, and he’s this beloved character on a family-watched show — he can’t just say anything he wants the way that I do!”

The Real Housewives of New York City season 9 premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.