Bethenny Frankel Is Already Dreaming About Summertime with Bikini Throwback

Bethenny Frankel has summer on the mind.

The Real Housewives of New York star is ready to say goodbye to cold and wintry New York and hello to sunny summertime.

In a throwback photo shared Thursday, the Skinnygirl founder showed off her toned figure sporting a bikini that was taken during warmer days while on-board a boat.

“Is it summer yet? #tbt,” she captioned the photo of her tanned self wearing a blue two-piece and a dark, wide-brimmed hat.

And when RHONY returns in April for its ninth season, audiences will definitely be seeing a lot more of Frankel’s svelte figure on the TV screen!

In a PEOPLE exclusive first look at the upcoming season’s trailer, Frankel, 46, gets completely naked — and jogs her way into a swimming pool.

While soaking up paradise in the Housewives’ beachfront pad overlooking the setting sun, Frankel decides to live it up — clothing-free! In the trailer, a completely nude Frankel strips out of her clothing — and sunglasses — as she jumps into the blue chlorinated waters.

Sun’s out, buns out!

Season 9 of The Real Housewives of New York City premieres April 5 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.