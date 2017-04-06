Bethenny Frankel: 'I Don’t Need a Man For Anything — Even Sex'

Bethenny Frankel is an independent woman and she couldn’t be happier.

The Skinny Girl mogul opened up to PEOPLE about finally living the single life and how she doesn’t need a man to feel complete.

“I am living the single life. I never really lived the single life before, and I am enjoying it,” she tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “I have different things that I want now than I did 10 years ago and I don’t have any boxes to check.”

“I think women always want to check a box that they need to have a kid [or] it’s time to have a kid … it’s time to get married and have someone financially support you — [but] I can check all the boxes for myself,” the Real Housewives of New York City star continues to say. “I very much have my own life, my own money, my own daughter and my own career. I don’t need a man to check any of the boxes.”

Frankel, 46, who finalized her contentious divorce battle with ex-husband Jason Hoppy last July, even joked that she doesn’t even need a man for sex.

“There are toys for that,” she laughs.

While on the topic of her divorce, the reality star explains that she finally feels a sense of relief and she no longer feels the need to hide.

“I feel so relieved. I feel so happy, so much more valid and so much more settled,” Frankel admits. “This whole situation has been despicable and I feel finally good. I didn’t know how badly I felt until I started to feel good. I feel balanced, calm, and happy and I feel like I’m participating in my own life.”

“I used to run out to the Hamptons and do yoga and hide, but now I’m traveling more and having fun,” she continues. “I am going out to dinner, and when I’m not with my daughter, I’m going out on dates. I’m just enjoying my life and I am participating in my life. I did not realize that I have not been doing that. I’ve been sort of hiding, but I am not hiding any more. I’m happy.”

