Bethenny Frankel Plays the Field as Former Friend Patti Stanger Says RHONY Star Doesn't 'Deserve Love’

Bethenny Frankel is coming from a place of yes when it comes to her love life, but former pal Patti Stanger is ready to tell her no.

At a New York City premiere of season 2 of Million Dollar Matckmaker on Wednesday, the 56-year-old love guru did not flinch when revealing she would never match the Real Housewives of New York City star — and her very personal reason why.

No surprise, the drama revolves around mutual friend Jill Zarin, whose relationship with Frankel, now 46, started to crumble during RHONY‘s third season.

“[Bethenny] is not kind,” Stanger told the crowd during a Q&A with former View co-host Michelle Collins. “We were really good friends, the three of us. And what she did to Jill — threw her under the bus, told her to get a hobby … it was awful. So, I said, ‘Don’t do that. [Jill’s husband] Bobby gave you the world, let you travel with him, paid for you, did [so much] for you.’ When people are mean to other people, they don’t deserve love. Sorry!”

But as it turns out, Frankel — who hasn’t been asking Stanger for any help — has no need for the love guru’s help. According to a source, the Skinnygirl mogul is has plenty of names on her dance card as she winds up a summer of love.

“It’s been a great summer of dating and being free and open, and she’s meeting a lot of interesting people,” one of Frankel’s pals tells PEOPLE.

In particular, a sneak preview of next week’s RHONY finale will create buzz around Frankel’s relationship with Anaheim Ducks hockey pro Nate Thompson, 32.

However, according to the source, Frankel is just friends with Thompson — who’s previously been linked to divorcing Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa.

“She met Nate when she was with Carole [Radziwill]. Carole knows a lot about hockey so they started talking about hockey and they all had dinner at Catch in L.A. and again one night in N.Y.C.”

For now, sources confirm to PEOPLE that Frankel — who finalized a “torturous,” four-year divorce battle with ex Jason Hoppy last July — is still keeping company with on-again, off-again boyfriend Dennis Shields, though she’s been clear that she doesn’t need a man in her life to feel fulfilled and successful.

“I am living the single life. I never really lived the single life before, and I am enjoying it,” the mom of 7-year-old Bryn Hoppy told PEOPLE in April. “I have different things that I want now than I did 10 years ago and I don’t have any boxes to check.”

She continued, “I very much have my own life, my own money, my own daughter and my own career. I don’t need a man to check any of the boxes.”

Million Dollar Matchmaker premieres Friday at 10 p.m. ET on WE tv, and The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.