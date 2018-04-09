Bethenny Frankel Reveals She ‘Kind Of’ Went on a Date with Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband

Carole Radziwill and Luann de Lesseps aren’t the only Real Housewives of New York City with royal connections.

Bethenny Frankel “kind of” went on a date with Prince Harry‘s fiancée Meghan Markle’s ex-husband, Hollywood producer Trevor Engelson, but their relationship quickly turned professional, the 47-year-old star revealed during an interview on Australian radio program Kyle and Jackie O on Monday.

After talking about the kind of man she could see herself dating, the reality star brought up how she met Engelson “as a romantic interest” in Chicago, according to the Daily Mail.

“We were supposed to go out and we ended up seeing each other one time and he’d been texting me, he’s a producer in LA,” she continued, adding that at the time he told her “he was married to this girl named Meghan Markle from the TV show Suits.”

While she initially didn’t think much of the news, after she heard about Markle’s engagement to Prince Harry, she remembered telling Enelson, “Holy s—, your ex is going to be a princess. Is that crazy?”

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty; Frederick M. Brown/Getty

But even though Frankel said the pair “kind of” went on a date once, they “haven’t hooked up” and she isn’t sure she sees the possibility of a romance blossoming between them.

“He lives in L.A., I live in New York,” she said, adding that Engleson “looks a bit like my ex, which scares me.”

The reality star also brought up the fact that the pair might work on a television show together in the future.

Michael Kovac/WireImage

“He pitched me a TV show idea to produce together about a bunch of businesswomen, which I think we are going to do together,” she continued as she detailed how they “bypassed the romantics and went into the business.”

“There’s something salacious about doing TV project with Meghan Markle’s ex. I like it, there is a little sizzle there,” she said. “I can make chicken salad out of that chicken s— for sure.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry PA/Instar Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Engleson and Markle wed in 2011. Markle announced the end of their two-year marriage in the summer of 2013, and they officially divorced a year later.

Of course, Markle, 36, is getting a fairy-tale ending: She’s marrying Prince Harry, 33, on May 19.